The first win of the season was almost close enough for the Indians to taste.
However, five Festus touchdowns in the second half helped the Tigers (4-3) pull the rug out from under Pacific (0-7), 35-32.
Pacific held a 25-0 lead at the half, but Festus gained the next four scores to help create a homecoming victory for the Tigers.
“(This was a) tough loss,” Pacific Head Coach Clint Anderson said. “Too many mistakes in the 3rd quarter allowed Festus back in the game. (We) played nearly flawless in the first half only to have huge mistakes in the second half.”
After Festus took a 28-25 lead two minutes into the fourth quarter, Pacific answered with it’s longest scoring play of the season on a 72-yard pass from quarterback Colton Thompson to receiver Grant Hall, their second touchdown connection of the game.
Festus had one more touchdown drive in it, however, adding the winning score with 4:45 remaining and then holding off Pacific at the end.
“Defensively, we started playing tight and players got out of position trying to do too much,” Anderson said. “Festus took momentum away in the third quarter and played a great second half.”
District Standings
Nothing changes for the Indians in the Class 4 District 5 postseason race after this week.
Pacific still holds the No. 8 seed in the standings with 15.48 points.
Camdenton (7-0) continues to lead the district with 51.81 points, followed by Lebanon (5-2, 47.64), Helias Catholic (6-1, 47.38) and Washington (6-1, 44.02).
Marshfield has climbed to the No. 5 seed at 4-3 with 34.62 points. Rolla holds the No. 6 spot at 3-4 with 33.98 points and Union is ranked No. 7 at 4-3 with 33.33 points.
Week 8 Preview
Pacific plays its final home game in Week 8 against Hermann.
The Bearcats (5-2) are coming off back-to-back losses against Sullivan and St. Clair in Four Rivers Conference play.
St. Clair, which recorded a 21-14 win against Pacific back in Week 3, just defeated Hermann in Week 7, 28-20.
Sullivan won at Pacific in Week 5, 28-12, and defeated Hermann at home in Week 6, 21-6.
Both Hermann and Pacific have a more senior-heavy roster than in previous seasons, though Pacific has been less able to enjoy that advantage due to injuries suffered early in the season.
The Bearcats are led by quarterback Chase McKauge, who has thrown for 743 yards and 11 scores through the first seven weeks.
Hermann has five ball carriers mixed in with more than 200 rushing yards on the season. That list is topped by Brennan Knipping with 442 yards and three scores on 51 carries.
McKague is the most prolific scorer on the ground for the team with nine touchdown runs and 340 yards.
Trent Gleeson has also racked up over 300 yards and five rushing scores.
Week 7 Stats
Thompson completed 10-19 passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.
Hall made six catches for 125 yards and the two scores.
Robert Schmidt (37 yards), Jackson Roloff (nine), Trevor Hill (one) and Makai Parton (-6) all made one catch.
Thompson carried the ball 12 times for 80 yards and two rushing scores.
Parton gained 29 yards on 12 carries.
Schmidt carried three times for no gain and Hall carried twice for a loss of three yards.
On defense, Schmidt and Thompson both made an interception.
Sam Williams recovered a fumble in the end zone for a defensive score.
Parton and Williams each sacked the Festus quarterback once.
Parton led the team in total tackles with 11 (eight with three assists).
Williams was in on 10 stops.
Other tacklers included Thompson (eight), Roloff (six), Schmidt (six), Hall (four), Hill (three), Ian Scott (three), Andrew Weston (two) and Trenton Johnson (one).
Box Score
Pacific – 13+12+0+7=32
Festus – 0+-0+21+14=35
First Quarter
PAC – Colton Thompson 13 run (Michael Pich kick), 9:16
PAC – Grant Hall 14 pass from Thompson (attempt failed), 6:40
Second Quarter
PAC – Thompson 15 run (kick failed), 9:15
PAC – Sam Williams fumble recovery (kick failed), 0:37
Third Quarter
FES – Jack Robinson 4 run (Austin Coale kick), 8:41
FES – Dalton Yates 21 run (Coale kick), 5:41
FES – Collin Doyel 10 run (Coale kick), 0:19
Fourth Quarter
FES – Doyel 63 run (Coale kick), 10:01
PAC – Hall 72 pass from Thompson (Hoehne kick), 9:07
FES – Doyel 10 run (Coale kick), 4:45