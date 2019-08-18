It might be the start of the fall sports season locally, but it’s still summer for the Festus Post 253 Senior Legion program.
Festus, Missouri’s last remaining team, opened the American Legion World Series Thursday in Shelby, N.C., with a 4-1 win over Albuquerque, N.M., Post 13.
Post 253 (37-12) has three more pool games and needs to finish in the top half of the Stars Division to advance to Monday’s national semifinal.
In the other Stars Division game Thursday, Destrehan, La., Post 366 defeated Danville, Ill., Post 210, 12-1.
The Stripes Division games had Idaho Falls, Idaho, winning 7-3 over Fargo, N.D. Post 2, and Randolph County Post 45, N.C., beating Shrewsbury, Mass., Post 397, 8-4.
Festus plays Destrehan, La., Friday at 6 p.m. (CDT) in the second game of the day. The first one is Danville, Ill., against Albuquerque, N.M., at 3 p.m.
Festus gets Saturday off and returns for a Sunday game against Danville, Ill., at noon.
Semifinal games are set for Monday with the Stars Division winner playing the Stripes Division runner-up at 3 p.m. and the Stripes Division winner facing the Stars Division runner-up at 6 p.m.
The national championship game is set for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Games through Monday can be seen on ESPN3 online or ESPNU on television. The title game will be broadcast on ESPNews and ESPN3.
Thursday
Festus jumped on top of Post 13 with two runs in the top of the second inning and never looked back. Post 253 added a run in the third and another one in the fifth.
Albuquerque finally got to starter Brendan Smock in the bottom of the fifth with a run, but that was it for the New Mexico squad.
Smock went six innings for the win, allowing two hits, one walk and two hit batters while striking out four. He only needed 73 pitches to get through six innings.
Jordan Duncan tossed the final frame, striking out two of the three batters he faced for the save.
The New Mexico team used three pitchers. Damien Roddy started and went 2.2 innings, being pulled at 59 pitches. He allowed three runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out a pair.
Roy Jennings pitched two innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits, one walk and a hit batter. He fanned one.
Seth Casias closed out the game, pitching 2.1 innings without allowing a Festus hit. He hit one batter and struck out two.
Offensively, Isack Hamilton had two hits while Jacob Bridges, Duncan, Levi Ebersoldt, Colby Ott, Jake Leitner and Charlie Pratt had one hit apiece.
Ebersoldt and Eddie Martin drew the walks. Leitner was hit by a pitch.
Duncan, Ebersoldt and Ott stole bases.
Duncan, Ebersoldt, Ott and Martin scored the runs. Leitner, Pratt and Hamilton had one RBI apiece
For Albuquerque, Marquez Munoz had both hits.
Roddy drew the walk. Benito Garcia and Jennings were hit by pitches.
Brandon Bagon scored the run and Javier Almager recorded the RBI.
Post 253 outhit the New Mexico team, 8-2. Each side made one error.
Post 253 picked up momentum while making the most of its opportunities in the postseason. Between its district tournament and the Mid-South regional, Festus didn’t win a title, but relied on runner-up berths to advance to the next level.
Festus made a surprise run through the tournament. Post 253 was the runner-up in the Zone 4 Tournament to Ste. Genevieve Post 150, but received a berth in the Missouri State Tournament through the rotational bonus pick since Zone 3 no longer has enough teams to get an automatic berth.
Festus then was the state runner-up to Sedalia Post 642, beating Washington Post 218 twice in the process.
Missouri received a second bid this year to the Mid-South Regional in Fremont, Neb. Post 253 won that event, defeating Bryant, Ark., Post 298 in the final.