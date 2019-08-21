The season officially came to an end for Missouri’s final American Legion baseball team Sunday.
Playing in the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., Festus Post 253 fell to Danville, Ill., Post 210, 7-5. By virtue of the win, Danville secured the runner-up spot in the Stars Division and a spot in Monday’s semifinals with the win.
Festus went 37-14 this season.
The other Festus loss came to Stars Pool winner Destrehan, La., Post 366 Friday, 9-1.
Festus defeated Albuquerque, N.M., Thursday, 4-1.
Destrehan, La., won the Stars Pool championship by going 3-0 in Pool play. Danville, Ill., also advanced at 2-1. Festus was 1-2 while Albuquerque placed fourth at 0-3.
In the Stripes Pool, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Post 56 went undefeated to win the title. Fargo, N.D., Post 2, was second at 2-1.
Knocked out were Randolph County, N.C., Post 45 (1-2) and Shrewsbury, Mass., Post 397 (0-3).
Monday night’s semifinals set up with Destrehan, La., facing Fargo, N.D., and Idaho Falls, Idaho, playing Danville, Ill.
The championship game will be broadcast on ESPNews Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. (CDT). It also will be online at ESPN3.
Danville
For five innings, Festus seemed to have control. Post 253 scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and was cruising.
Danville tied the game with three runs in the sixth and won it with four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Festus got two runs back in the bottom of the seventh, but it wasn’t enough.
Jordan Duncan took the loss for Festus. He went six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Jeremy Isenman pitched the final inning, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk.
For Danville, Chase Vinson went 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, six walks and one hit batter. He struck out eight.
Dalton Dalbey was the winning pitcher, going 1.1 innings while allowing two runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Chase Rademacher picked up the save, allowing a hit and striking out two in one inning.
Charlie Pratt led the Festus offense with two hits. Duncan, Levi Ebersoldt, Jake Leitner and Eddie Martin had one hit apiece.
Christian Hancock walked twice. Jacob Bridges, Duncan, Colby Ott, Martin and Isack Hamilton walked once.
Ebersoldt was hit by a pitch.
Ott, Leitner, Martin, Pratt and Hamilton scored the runs. Duncan, Leitner and Hancock posted RBIs.
Bridges reached on catcher’s interference.
Ebersoldt added a sacrifice bunt. Duncan posted a sacrifice fly.
For Danville, Rademacher recorded three hits and Vinson was next with two.
Ernest Plummer, Kota Broeker, Logan Spicer, Lucas Hofer, Jake Stipp, Dalbey and Mason Ecker had one hit apiece.
Plummer walked twice. Broeker and Stipp each walked once.
Broeker put down a sacrifice bunt and Plummer stole a base.
Plummer and Rademacher each scored twice. Broeker, Vinson and Dalbey walked once.
Hofer drove in two. Plummer, Broeker, Rademacher, Vinson and Spicer had one RBI apiece.
Destrehan
Post 366, also known as Pedal Valves, dominated this game, scoring all nine runs over two innings.
The Louisiana champion took the lead with three runs in the top of the second. Destrehan added six runs in the top of the fourth.
Festus got its run in the bottom of the seventh on a pinch hit home run by Connor Wilkinson.
Jacob Melton started for Festus and went three innings, allowing seven runs on three hits, five walks and three hit batters. He struck out one and took the loss.
Leitner pitched the next three innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out two.
Ebersoldt pitched the last inning, hitting a batter.
Cory Cook started for Pedal Valves, going four innings, allowing three hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out four.
Stephen Klein was the winner, going three innings, giving up a run on one hit and one walk. He struck out eight.
Festus was limited to four hits, including Wilkinson’s home run.
Ott doubled while Leitner and Martin singled.
Bridges walked twice and Duncan walked once.
Duncan was hit by a pitch.
Destrehan got two hits from Nick Lorio, Ron Franklin and Stephen Powers.
TJ Thomas, Gavin Freeman and Kolby Bourgeois singled.
Bourgeois walked twice. Thomas, Freeman and Coedy Fonseca walked once.
Thomas, Franklin, Fonseca and Powers were hit by pitches.
Thomas, Lorio and Bourgeois each stole a base.
Bourgeois, Fonseca and Powers scored twice. Thomas, Freeman and Lorio scored once.
Lorio and Franklin drove in two runs apiece. Thomas, Freeman, and Powers each had one RBI.