Halloween brought chills to St. Clair and not just the spooky kind.
Bundled up against the dropping temperature, St. Clair (2-19) suffered two home losses this week to close out its regular season boys soccer schedule.
The Bulldogs dropped an 8-0 game to Festus (14-6) Wednesday and a 5-1 contest against Fatima (13-9) Thursday.
Festus
St. Clair goalkeeper Collin Thacker made 18 saves in Wednesday’s game.
Festus scored three of its goals in the first half and five in the second.
Alec Bell led Festus with four goals and one assist.
Matheus Santos added two goals and one assist.
Stephen Darden and Symon Wolfe scored the other two Tiger goals.
Owen Hyde made two assists and Dawson Little assisted on one goal.
Jack Uskiwich recorded the shutout for Festus with one save.
Fatima
Brady Paremeley scored St. Clair’s lone goal in the second half.
Bass Hughes was credited with the assist.
Thacker turned in 24 saves.
Fatima held a 3-0 lead at the intermission.
St. Clair will play Saturday in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament at Whitfield against the No. 1 seed, Priory (16-4). That game is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.