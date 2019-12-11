The Sullivan Eagles put forth a lot of fresh faces in opening the season with a first-place finish in their own FCNB Bank-It Championship.
Sullivan (3-0) completed the tournament Saturday with an 80-52 win against St. James in the championship game.
In previous rounds, Sullivan defeated Farmington, 46-41, in the semifinals and St. Clair, 58-51, in the first round.
Owen Farrell was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. The Sullivan junior averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.67 assists per game in the three rounds of the tournament.
Also chosen to represent Sullivan on the all-tournament team were senior Kolton Keen and junior Jordan Woodcock.
Representatives from the second-place St. James Tigers were Andrew Branson and Austin Ridenhour.
Farmington placed third after a 40-37 victory against Waynesville in Saturday’s final round.
Farmington’s representatives on the all-tournament team were Bracey Blanton and Jonah Burgess.
Waynesville was represented by Mike Lewis and teammate Hunter Poole was named the Sixth Man of the tournament.
Steelville topped Salem, 65-47, in the consolation game. Chase Cottrell and Tanner Diaz were selected from Steelville to the all-tournament team and Carter Chilton was selected from Salem.
St. Clair won the seventh-place game Friday, 64-61, against Potosi. Neither the Bulldogs nor Trojans were represented among the all-tournament selections.