Fall practices opened Monday for six programs at Pacific.
The school elected this summer to add girls golf to the fall roster, tapping longtime wrestling coach Rob Schimsa to lead the new program as head coach.
Football
Football numbers are reportedly up for the Indians with an estimated 60-65 players out for the team. That’s roughly a 33 percent increase from last season’s turnout.
Pacific will keep all of the players out for its football teams and expects to field squads at the varsity and JV levels.
Pacific is coming off a 1-9 season under returning Head Coach Clint Anderson.
“Based on June camp performances we are looking much better than this time last year,” Anderson said. “Most of our varsity players were starters last year as juniors. That experience is very valuable. Plus we have a returning varsity QB.”
Junior quarterback Colton Thompson returns after winning the starting job last season as a sophomore.
Pacific will play in the St. James football jamboree this season on Aug. 23 and opens the football season on the road at St. Francis Borgia Regional on Aug. 30.
Softball
On the softball field, numbers at Pacific are slightly down with 21 girls out for the program.
The Lady softball Indians, coached by Tonya Lewis, will not make any cuts and will field a varsity and JV squad.
“We have a couple of young girls with not much playing experience but we will work in the basics and get them ready to compete,” Lewis said. “We have eight seniors this year with a lot of combined softball knowledge. We have a junior pitcher that I have every confidence in and our defense should be pretty tough behind her. Offensively, we will be tough. We’ve got a great combination of power and speed and we will be a handful for other teams.”
Volleyball and Boys Soccer
Last season’s new coaching additions at Pacific — volleyball coach Kersten McDonough and boys soccer coach Jesse Knott are both back for another year with their teams.
McDonough reports 42 players tried out for the volleyball team, including 21 freshmen.
The volleyball Lady Indians return eight players with varsity experience from last fall’s 15-15-1 team.
On the soccer pitch, Pacific also has an increased number of players out for the team with 32 trying out.
“It’s awesome to see the amount of returners and newcomers/freshman that came out,” Knott said. “We more than likely won’t be making any cuts. This will allow us to have both a full varsity and full JV team.”
Fall sports teams will be able to have preseason jamborees at the end of the second week of practices.
The regular seasons will begin for all teams during the following week.