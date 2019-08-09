There are no changes in sports offerings this fall for Union High School.
The school will have football, girls volleyball, softball, boys soccer, cross country and girls golf programs.
Union Athletic Director Dan Ridgeway said there is some work to be done prior to an athlete being able to practice.
However, there is a change in the head coaches.
Five of the six head coaches are back this year. The lone new head coach is Justin Grahl, who replaces Erick Webster as the football coach. Webster took an assistant coaching position at Francis Howell Central.
The other head coaches are Kelli Bailey (volleyball), Tiffany Poggas (softball), Josh Wideman (boys soccer), Sarah Meiners (cross country) and Matt Goddard (girls golf).
Practices for the first week are:
A completed physical needs to be on file, but those now are good for two calendar years from the date the physical was done after a MSHSAA rule was approved last spring.
Additional paperwork needs to be done. For high school parents, it can be completed through registration at familyid.com.
• Football — Practices will run from 6-11 a.m. from Monday through Thursday. The practice Friday, Aug. 16, will be from 6-8 a.m. with the annual photo day at 4 p.m. A lock-in follows at 7 p.m. with a midnight scrimmage to mark the first day of full pads.
• Volleyball — The team will hold tryouts in the Union High School Gym from 3:30-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. After the teams have been selected, the same times will be followed for the rest of the week. There is no practice Saturday.
• Softball — The team will practice at Wildcat Ballpark from 7:30-10 a.m. Monday through Wednesday. The team shifts to 3:30-6 p.m. for Thursday and Friday with photo day also being held Friday.
The annual Alumnae Game will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m.
• Boys Soccer — The team will hold night practices from 6-9 each evening from Monday through Friday. Saturday’s practice will run from 8-10 a.m.
• Cross Country — The team will have a midnight practice and lock-in for Monday, Aug. 12, to mark the start of the season.
Practices Tuesday and Wednesday will be from 6-8 a.m. The team practices from 3:15-5:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
For Saturday, Aug. 17, the team will practice at Big Driver in Washington from 7-9 a.m.
• Girls Golf — The team will practice Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30-10 a.m. at Birch Creek Golf Club. The Wednesday, Aug. 14, practice will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. at Central Elementary.
There is no Saturday practice.
Middle School
Union offers three middle school sports programs. Football is new this season while there also will be cross country and girls basketball teams.
Ridgeway said middle school parents will have to fill out a form which can be picked up at the Union Middle School office.
Middle school practices for football and cross country start Monday, Aug. 19.
The football team will practice from 5-7 p.m. The cross country practice runs from 6-7:45 a.m. at the high school track.
Girls basketball practices begin Thursday, Aug. 22, from 3:10-5:30 p.m.