Scoring three times in a five-minute span, the East Central College soccer Falcons won on the road Sunday at Lincoln Land, 4-1.
“Game started off with ECC in control and ended with ECC in control,” East Central Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff said. “We had a lapse of about five minutes when we let Lincoln Land win a few balls in the midfield. They had three total shots on goal to our 31. The one goal they scored, the Lincoln Land player went out of bounds and we stopped playing and let the opposing player dribble to goal for a shot.”
East Central (3-3-1) scored in the 74th, 78th and 79th minutes to cap a 4-1 win over the Loggers in Springfield, Ill.
That broke a 1-1 tie.
The Falcons netted the game’s opening goal when Leonard Sowa (Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule, Berlin, Germany) scored in the 34th minute. Liam Durran (Pobal Scoil Neasain, Dublin, Ireland) assisted on the goal. The Falcons led 1-0 at the break.
Lincoln Land equalized in the 68th minute. The tie lasted six minutes before Stephen Akot (Ichthus, Dronten, Netherlands) scored his fifth goal of the season with Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) assisting.
Sowa netted his second goal of the game in the 78th minute. Kovac assisted.
Kovac scored in the next minute with Sowa drawing the assist to finish scoring.
Flavio Santi (Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil) and Riley Nagle (Union) shared the victory in net. Santi made one save and allowed one goal in 87 minutes. Nagle made a save in the final three minutes.
“DeShaun Morris (Coral Glades, Coral Gables, Fla.) played well as he was able to beat most of their defenders with a quick move and then used his speed to penetrate the flanks,” Mehrhoff said.
“The team was able to incorporate a lot of things we were working on in practice to gain some needed build up to the attack,” Mehrhoff said. “It helped as Lincoln Land didn’t know how to defend.”
East Central hosts St. Charles Community College Wednesday at 4 p.m. The contest has importance in the MCCAC and NJCAA Division I Region 16 standings.