It was a tale of two days for the East Central College volleyball Falcons.
East Central (5-3) swept its Friday matches at the Lincoln Land Community College Tournament, defeating Kankakee, 25-18, 25-15, 25-12, and Spoon River, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-22.
However, the Falcons lost both matches Saturday, falling to Lake Land, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 25-21, and host Lincoln Land, 25-19, 19-25, 25-20, 25-23.
The Falcons play Wednesday at Jefferson College in Hillsboro to open MCCAC play at 6:30 p.m.
East Central plays Friday at Rend Lake College at 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee
Freshman Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) paced the team with 10 kills. Freshman Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was next with five kills.
Players with three kills apiece were sophomore Sam Staab (Mount Vernon), freshman Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) and freshman Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah).
Freshman Aurora Putuatu (Hunter, West Valley, Utah) had two kills.
Sophomores Nicole Roper (Bloomfield), Daeshia Ross (Chester Nimitz, Houston, Texas) and Mariah Vahlkamp (Carlyle, Ill.) had one kill apiece.
Nicole Roper logged 15 assists. Pututau had eight and sophomore Kaley Roper (Bloomfield) had two.
Vahlkamp served five aces. Kaley Roper and Lutui added one apiece.
Kaley Roper had 13 digs and Tonioli was next with 10. Sophomore Makalya Byrd (Central Medical Magnet, Beaumont, Texas) picked up eight digs.
Vahlkamp added four digs, Struttmann and Nicole Roper had three and Staab, Morehead and Pututau each had one dig.
Lutui had two solo blocks and one block assist. Struttmann had one solo block and two block assists. Morehead had one solo block and one block assist.
Staab had three block assists while Tonioli added one.
Spoon River
Tonioli was the kills leader with 14. Staab and Lutui were next with six kills apiece. Struttmann had four kills and Vahlkamp added three. Morehead posted two. Nicole Roper, Ross, freshman Lucyanne Calderon-Melendez (Carmen Sol, Morovis, Puerto Rico), and freshman Makayla Bevfoden (Union) had one kill apiece.
Nicole Roper posted 14 assists and Pututau had nine.
Vahlkamp served four aces. Tonioli ended with two while Nicole Roper and Lutui each had one.
Vahlkamp was the digs leader with 15. The Roper twins each had 13 digs. Tonioli posted eight, Pututau had seven, Struttmann ended with five, Calderon-Melendez posted four, Morehead and Lutui each had two digs and Lilly Warrick (Bloomfield) had one dig.
Struttmann and Lutui had one solo block apiece. Staab had three block assists and Tonioli ended with two.
Lake Land
Vahlkamp put down 12 kills to lead the East Central attack. Staab and Struttmann were next with seven kills apiece. Tonioli and Morehead each had four kills.
Lutui added three kills while sophomore Raylee Metcalf (Advance) had one kill.
Pututau had 18 assists to Nicole Roper’s 14.
Vahlkamp served three aces. Kaley Roper and Pututau each had one.
Kaley Roper was the digs leader with 17. Nicole Roper was next with 13 and Vahlkamp picked up 11 digs.
Struttmann had eight, Tonioli was next with six, Staab posted five and Ross, Lutui and Pututau had four digs apiece.
Warrick, Byrd and Morehead each had two digs. Metcalf added one.
Staab had two solo blocks and a block assist. Morehead had one solo block. Ross, Tonioli and Lutui each had a block assist.
Lincoln Land
Tonioli led the offense with 11 kills. Vahlkamp and Struttmann each had eight kills.
Morehead was next with four kills. Pututau and Staab each had three kills. Nicole Roper posted two kills while Ross and Metcalf each added one kill.
Nicole Roper had 20 assists and Pututau added 11.
Vahlkamp and Lutui served one ace apiece.
Byrd was the digs leader with 24 while Kaley Roper ended with 21.
Vahlkamp chipped in with 10. Nicole Roper and Tonioli had eight digs each. Pututau added seven. Struttmann had three and Warrick, Staab and Morehead posted one dig each.
Struttmann had a solo block and two block assists. Staab had one solo block and one block assist. Bevfoden posted a solo block.
Ross had four block assists. Pututau ended with two while Vahlkamp, Tonioli and Lutui each had one block assist.