Five members of the East Central College softball team have received all-region honors.
Three players were named to the NJCAA Division II Region 16 first team and two others were honored on the second team.
Making the first team were sophomore Marissa Boyd (Union) and freshmen Mallory Feldewerth (Bowling Green) and Katelyn Gaus (Canton).
Second-team picks were sophomore Seeley Friend (Newburg) and freshman Maya Street (Clopton).
Boyd made the all-region team during both years of her East Central career. She also was a finalist for the NATYCAA female scholar athlete award.
Boyd batted .325 with 12 doubles, one triple and a home run. She scored 24 runs with 24 RBIs, three walks and three stolen bases.
Feldewerth hit .382 with 12 doubles, two triples and one home run. She scored 24 runs with 22 RBIs, eight walks and a stolen base.
Gaus was a .385 hitter with seven doubles, three triples and two home runs. She scored 29 times, drove in 19, walked four times and stole four bases.
Friend batted .354 with four doubles and a home run. She scored 17 times, drove in 19 and walked five times.
Street was East Central’s winningest pitcher, going 6-9 with a 6.20 ERA. Over 84.2 innings, she allowed 146 hits with 31 walks and 43 strikeouts.