The first two nights of the Washington Town & Country Fair featured bull riding, American bullfighting and bronc riding.
In the bull riding event, sanctioned by the National Federation of Professional Bullriders, Buchanan, Tenn., rider Dustyn Thomas won with 149 points. The win was good for $2,446.20 in prize money.
Sao Paulo, Brazil, rider Eduardo De Oliveira was second at 140 points.
Ryan Essenpreis of Lebanon, Ill., ended fourth at 85 points.
There was a tie for fourth place. Paulo Lima of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and Colten Griffin of Advance each scored 84.5 points.
Peculiar rider Skyler Sims was sixth at 83.5 points.
Matt Weaver of Grovespring was seventh at 83 points.
Quincey McDonald of Ava and Joe Phillips of Effingham, Ill., tied for eighth at 82.5 points.
In the freestyle bullfighting event Wednesday night, John Wayne Lackey of Dickson, Tenn., won with Mississippi competitor Jimmy Essary taking second.
Dylan Idleman of Madill, Okla., currently ranked second and last year’s winner, was third.
The events were produced by Rafter 7P Rodeo Productions of Beaufort.