It’s become a preseason tradition at Union High School.
The Third Annual Softball Alumnae Game took place Saturday at Wildcat Ballpark with the Evens (even-year graduates) defeating the Odds, 8-3.
“The game is always fun and the girls who come out are great sports about it all,” Union Head Coach and 2002 alumna Tiffany (Baker) Poggas said. “Some of us still have our competitive drive and it’s fun to see.”
This year’s game included players who graduated 33 years apart from Wendy (Carroll) Griffin (1986) to Taylor Stroup (2019).
“We had a decent turnout but I would prefer to see more girls out,” Poggas said. “We had to push it back a week so we ran into college move-in days so it kept several of our younger players out. I had several more people purchase shirts but were unable to play. So the support is still there.”
The game included four members of the current coaching staff with Poggas, Sarah Schell (2004), Lor’e Wells (2016) and Claire Smith playing. Smith is an Owensville graduate and she played collegiately at East Central College. She has been on the coaching staff for the past two seasons.
Poggas said there was another honorary alumna for the game. Dena Wells (2000) helped to fill in to complete the teams. Wells is Poggas’ sister.
Additionally, alumnus Willy Poggas, Tiffany’s husband, ran the pitching machine for the game.
Others who played were Tracie (Simcox) Blumhorst (1989), Amy (Birkmann) Hall (1996), Jennifer (Wilson) Kissinger (2000), Abby (Schroeder) Nolting (2002), Sherri (Simcox) Coughlin (2002), Kris Stevens (2004), Jessica (Van Leer) Haynes (2004), Kelly (Keeven) Franek (2009) and Shea Wells (2017).
Jaime (Keeven) Turner from the Class of 2002 was there, but didn’t play as she’s nine months pregnant.