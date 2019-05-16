The Blue Jays took the lead in the top of the fifth inning.
However, Eureka (14-5) was able to take it back in the home half of the inning as the No. 3 seeded Wildcats eliminated Washington (9-13) from the Class 5 District 3 playoffs Monday, 4-2.
The game was pushed back two days after rain prompted the first round of the tournament, hosted by Lafayette, to be postponed on Saturday.
Eureka scored the first run of the game in the first inning. Washington got both of its runs in the top of the fifth.
The Wildcats came back with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fifth and added an insurance run in the sixth.
Eureka pitcher Cole Koonce held Washington to two runs on two hits and four walks across seven innings in the contest. Koonce recorded six strikeouts.
Joe Hackmann kept it close on the mound for the Blue Jays. He surrendered three earned runs on six hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Kade Uetz and Jack Lackman picked up the two Washington hits, both singles, and also scored the two Blue Jay runs.
Hackmann and Levi Weber both recorded a run batted in.
Luke Kroeter walked twice. Weber and Rett Corley both reached base on balls once.
Kyle Miller was Eureka’s standout performer at the plate. He went 2-3 with a double and a triple, driving in one run.
Zac Holtz, Mitchell Davis, Tyler Kennedy and Nathan Clar each singled.
Kennedy, Nicolas Munk, Clar and Carson Katz all scored once for Eureka.
Holtz, Cole Hastings and Burke each drove in a run, all three on sacrifice flys.
Josh Alexander and Clar reached on walks.
Davis and Munk were both hit by a pitch.
Holtz recorded a stolen base.
The win advanced Eureka to the district semifinals against the No. 2 seed, Marquette (19-8), in a game scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday. The title game is set for Wednesday.