Survive and advance.
Eureka’s Lady Wildcats did that Saturday at Lafayette in the first round of the Class 5 District 3 Tournament. Eureka (14-12) ended the season for Washington (1-24) by a 56-23 score.
Eureka advanced beyond the game to the semifinal round Monday night against the host team.
Eureka took control of Saturday’s game early with a 17-4 lead over the Lady Jays at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Wildcats continued to lead 35-14 at the half and 48-17 after three quarters.
Washington Head Coach Doug Light gave his players credit for continuing to play hard throughout a one-victory season.
“They played hard from buzzer to buzzer and everybody has said to me all season, ‘The one thing about your kids is they never quit playing hard,’” Light said. “I’ve seen a lot of teams when it’s not going good, they don’t even play the whole game hard or they quit playing hard after they start falling behind. These kids played to the buzzer like everything mattered. I think you learn lessons this way, more than even winning.”
Senior Nakya Kriebaum led Washington in her final varsity appearance with 11 points.
Kriebaum and senior Jessie Huxol both played their final varsity games for the Lady Jays in the contest.
“What great leaders those two have been,” Light said. “We kid them and say, ‘You’re the mothers of this group,’ and they have just been so good and propped these kids up and kept them enthusiastic. I couldn’t ask for two better seniors and they were the right kids to be here with these kids.”
Paige Robinson put through five points. Ingrid Figas scored three and Cierstyn Jacquin and Halaina O’Bryant both added two points.
Kate Hillyer was the game’s leading scorer, pouring in 12 points for Eureka.
Other Lady Wildcat scorers included Sarah Clubb (seven points), Annika Herbert (seven), Ja’Nia Lewis (six), Elise Moger (five), Natalie Archambault (four), Jillian Oligschlaeger (four), Kennedy DeMoulin (two), Kirsten Peterson (two), Madyson Pogue (two), colleen Rust (two), Sydney Thurman (two) and Lexus Ludtke (one).
The championship game of the tournament is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m.