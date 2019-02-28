Eureka had the better Wildcats Friday in a game set up to give teams a final tune-up for the district playoffs.
The host Wildcats (14-10) beat Union (16-8), 54-37.
“It was a good game for us,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “Eureka is a good team that came out and made the plays that they needed to and kind of hit us in the mouth early. They played harder and were more active throughout the night. I think we can learn a lot from it as we go into districts.”
Simmons felt it was a good learning experience.
“I really wanted a game like that before we went to districts to allow us to get our game legs back under us,” Simmons said. “I definitely did not want to go into Tuesday night against Sullivan after having been off for a week and a half. They really put it to us. We had chances but were unable to capitalize at necessary moments.”
Eureka jumped on top early, leading 14-7 after one quarter and the host Wildcats led 23-19 after one half.
Eureka was up 37-32 after three quarters and capped the game with a 17-5 fourth quarter.
“We did not play very well,” Simmons said. “We came out really flat and play pretty inconsistent throughout the night. We had spurts where we got after it and made some runs, but just had too many times where did not meet the level of intensity that is needed to be successful.”
Two Union players reached double digits in scoring. Trevor Kelly netted 15 points to lead Union and Wil Strubberg was next with 10 points.
Jacob Towell netted six points while Peyton Burke and Chase Mehler each scored three points.
Union knocked down four three-point baskets. Towell had two of them while Burke and Mehler each hit one.
Union also went 1-3 from the free-throw line with Kelly attempting all three shots.
Antonio Sanders led all scorers in the game with 19 points for Eureka.
Nate Parker was next with 10 points.
From there, Eureka had balanced scoring.
Luke Laudel netted six points. Matt Edwards and Jack Burke each scored five points. Logan Kayser posted four points. Dominic Facinda and Cade Bingham each scored two points and Marvin Brown added one point.
Eureka knocked down six three-point baskets. Laudel hit two of them.
Eureka was 6-12 from the free-throw line.
Simmons knows Union has a major challenge Tuesday against Sullivan.
“Sullivan is a great team,” Simmons said. “You don’t go 20-6 and without being pretty good. Their ability to shoot the ball scares me to death. They have several kids who can totally change the game from the three-point line. They play hard for 32 minutes and they are disciplined on both ends of the floor. Coach (Dino) McKinney is a great coach and will have his team prepared. It should be fun because after playing just two weeks ago in a close game, we will see the adjustments that are made based off of that game. Should be a great atmosphere with a lot on the line.”