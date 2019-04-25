Hermann and Sullivan shared the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball title during the 2018-19 season.

And now they’re sharing the Missourian All-Area Team top honors.

Hermann Head Coach Andrew Emmons has been voted the All-Area coach of the year while Sullivan junior Mallory Shetley was named player of the year.

Emmons led Hermann to a 24-5 record overall and the Four Rivers Conference co-championship. The Lady Bearcats won their district before falling in the sectional round.

A first-year head coach, Emmons shared the Four Rivers Conference coach of the year honors with another rookie, Sullivan’s Jordan Flora. Flora was the runner-up for the All-Area coach of the year honor. St. James’ Terry Wells finished third in the voting.

Shetley, a junior who averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.6 blocked shots per game, was the player of the year. She received all-conference, all-district and all-state honors during the season.

Three players collected nearly all of the player of the year ballot points. Owensville senior Breanna Diestelkamp was the runner-up with Hermann’s Allison Stiers placing third.

Area head coaches and media members voted for this year’s All-Area teams.

Making this year’s first team were:

• Sullivan’s Mallory Shetley (unanimous);

• Hermann’s Allison Stiers (unanimous);

• Owensville’s Breanna Diestelkamp;

• Hermann’s Quincy Erickson; and

• St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Grace Gettemeier.

Members of this season’s second team were:

• Borgia’s Avery Lackey;

• St. Clair’s Haley Buscher;

• Pacific’s Grace Burrows;

• Union’s Emily Gaebe; and

• St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey.

Selected to the third team were:

• Union’s Taylor Seely;

• Owensville’s Anna Finley;

• Crosspoint Christian School’s Sara Blackburn;

• Owensville’s Liana Miller; and

• Hermann’s Emma Godat.

Honorable mention players were:

• Pacific’s Maddie King;

• St. James’ Savanna Riccetti;

• Sullivan’s Kya Harbour;

• St. James’ Ashlyn Rinehart;

• St. James’ Hannah Marcee;

• Borgia’s Julia Struckhoff;

• St. James’ Riley Whitener;

• Washington’s Cierstyn Jacquin;

• St. Clair’s Gracie Sohn;

• St. Clair’s Hannah Machelett;

• Crosspoint’s Hannah Knudsvig; and

• Sullivan’s Riley Lock.