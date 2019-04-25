Hermann and Sullivan shared the Four Rivers Conference girls basketball title during the 2018-19 season.
And now they’re sharing the Missourian All-Area Team top honors.
Hermann Head Coach Andrew Emmons has been voted the All-Area coach of the year while Sullivan junior Mallory Shetley was named player of the year.
Emmons led Hermann to a 24-5 record overall and the Four Rivers Conference co-championship. The Lady Bearcats won their district before falling in the sectional round.
A first-year head coach, Emmons shared the Four Rivers Conference coach of the year honors with another rookie, Sullivan’s Jordan Flora. Flora was the runner-up for the All-Area coach of the year honor. St. James’ Terry Wells finished third in the voting.
Shetley, a junior who averaged 17 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.6 blocked shots per game, was the player of the year. She received all-conference, all-district and all-state honors during the season.
Three players collected nearly all of the player of the year ballot points. Owensville senior Breanna Diestelkamp was the runner-up with Hermann’s Allison Stiers placing third.
Area head coaches and media members voted for this year’s All-Area teams.
Making this year’s first team were:
• Sullivan’s Mallory Shetley (unanimous);
• Hermann’s Allison Stiers (unanimous);
• Owensville’s Breanna Diestelkamp;
• Hermann’s Quincy Erickson; and
• St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Grace Gettemeier.
Members of this season’s second team were:
• Borgia’s Avery Lackey;
• St. Clair’s Haley Buscher;
• Pacific’s Grace Burrows;
• Union’s Emily Gaebe; and
• St. Clair’s Alohilani Bursey.
Selected to the third team were:
• Union’s Taylor Seely;
• Owensville’s Anna Finley;
• Crosspoint Christian School’s Sara Blackburn;
• Owensville’s Liana Miller; and
• Hermann’s Emma Godat.
Honorable mention players were:
• Pacific’s Maddie King;
• St. James’ Savanna Riccetti;
• Sullivan’s Kya Harbour;
• St. James’ Ashlyn Rinehart;
• St. James’ Hannah Marcee;
• Borgia’s Julia Struckhoff;
• St. James’ Riley Whitener;
• Washington’s Cierstyn Jacquin;
• St. Clair’s Gracie Sohn;
• St. Clair’s Hannah Machelett;
• Crosspoint’s Hannah Knudsvig; and
• Sullivan’s Riley Lock.