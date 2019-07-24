The Elsberry Post 226 Seniors went to one of their top arms in the second round of the Ninth District Tournament.
Carter Bauer threw all six innings for a two-hit shutout of St. Clair Post 347 (8-9) Friday. Elsberry (23-9-1) won the contest, 10-0.
Wes Hinson and Brady Simpson had the two St. Clair hits. Simpson doubled and Hinson singled.
Simpson also reached on a walk.
“To their credit, that was a really good pitcher,” Post 347 Manager Gary Land said of Bauer. “He’s the one that gave us problems when we played them during the (regular season) doubleheader.”
Hinson threw 1.1 innings on the mound and allowed a run on three hits and no walks with one strikeout.
Blaine Downey tossed the next 3.2 innings. He allowed five runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out one.
Garrett Heinrichs recorded the final two outs. He allowed four runs, three earned, on two hits and two walks with one strikeout.
Of the 12 Elsberry hits, a team high of three came from Dallas King.
Bauer and Sammy Bennett both doubled with the rest of the Post 226 hits going for singles.
Blake Kendall and Frank Griesbauer had two hits apiece. Spencer Keiser and Tommy Grote both added a hit.
Keiser, Bennett and Derek Squires all scored twice. King, Ford, Kendall and Dylan Niemeyer all added a run.
Griesbauer led in RBIs with two. Keiser, Bauer, Kendall and Grote each drove in a run.
Ford and Grote both walked twice. Keiser and Kendall each drew a walk.
King and Keiser both stole three bases. Bennett and Ford stole twice apiece and Squires stole once.
The win advanced Elsberry to the winners’ bracket final, where Post 226 suffered the first of its two losses to the district champion, Washington Post 218. The event ended Sunday.