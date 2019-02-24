New Haven’s comeback attempt Wednesday night in Elsberry fell short as the Shamrocks were knocked out of the Class 2 District 5 Tournament by the host school, 43-38.
New Haven (15-12) opened the event Monday with a 50-31 win over Silex. In Wednesday’s game, New Haven trailed for much of the second half, but stayed within reach until the closing seconds.
Taking on the seventh-seeded Owls, New Haven completed a season sweep with a 50-31 victory. But it wasn’t easy.
New Haven led 11-5 after one quarter and was up 14-13 at the half. Silex held a 27-24 advantage after three quarters before New Haven went on a 26-4 run over the final eight minutes.
“We played OK in the first quarter,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “The middle two quarters were not good at all. We spent too many possessions getting beat on defense and being sloppy on offense for the first three quarters. We also shot it terrible the first three quarters.”
Peirick said New Haven rallied at the right time to win the game.
“Our guys came alive in the fourth thankfully,” said Peirick. “Martin (Lewis) started it with a three, we got stops and got some transition offense and before you knew it we were up by 10 points.”
Peirick said others stepped up as well.
Ethan (Groner), Trent (Kormeier), Luke (Gerlemann) and John Liggett all made some pretty key plays during that run.” Peirick said. “I’m just really glad that our guys woke up and closed the game out so strong.”
Groner led New Haven with 18 points and also contributed nine rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Lewis was next with 10 points, six assists, four steals and three rebounds.
Jay Eichelberger scored eight points with five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Gerlemann had six points, two rebounds and a steal.
Two-point scorers were Kormeier, Liggett, Joseph Rethemeyer and Levi Schroeder.
Kormeier also had three rebounds and two assists. Liggett added a blocked shot and a rebound. Rethemeyer had three blocked shots and three rebounds.
Dominic Lewis added a rebound and Christian Paterson pulled down a pair of rebounds with a steal.
In Wednesday’s game, at the half, Elsberry held a 19-16 lead. The Indians led 28-24 after three quarters. Further information was not available as of deadline. That included the statistics.