Host Elsberry ended New Haven’s girls basketball season Saturday in the Class 2 District 5 Tournament, 47-34.
New Haven Head Coach Doug Peirick praised his seniors for their contributions.
“Our seniors did a good job this year of keeping our team positive and making sure we were not getting off track,” Peirick said. “Their leadership will be missed.”
This season’s seniors were Claire Meyer, Makenzie Munsinger and Olivia Williams.
Elsberry, the third seed, jumped on top after one quarter, 11-3, and was up 25-6 at the half.
“We’ve really been struggling to score lately and that continued through the first two quarters of the game,” Peirick said. “It’s not that we weren’t getting good shots and looks at the basket, we just can’t get it to fall. The girls continued to play hard and do things the way they should, but we just couldn’t overcome it.”
New Haven trimmed a point off of the gap in the third quarter and it was 32-14 after three quarters. New Haven outscored Elsberry in the final quarter, 20-15.
Freshman Mackenzie Wilson led the team in scoring with 11 points.
Munsinger was next with nine points, which came on three three-point baskets.
Meyer and McKenzie Overschmidt each scored six points. Meyer had four of the six points in the first half.
Ellie Westermeyer added two points.
New Haven finished the season at 7-18.
The district tournament runs through Friday.