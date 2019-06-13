A pair of Elsberry Post 226 Seniors combined for a shutout of New Haven Post 366 Saturday.
Elsberry (8-2, 4-1) won the contest, 10-0, in six innings and held Post 366 (3-3, 2-3) to just two hits in the contest.
Jay Eichelberger was credited with a double and August Panhorst with a single, according to the Post 266 scorecard.
Jared Mistler drew three walks and Eichelberger one.
“We got a look with the bases loaded and then struck out three times,” Post 366 Manager Hansi Bloch said. “That kind of set the tone for the day.”
Nate Rickman threw five innings for New Haven in the contest. He allowed eight runs on three walks and 10 hits, striking out five batters.
“I thought he did a good job pitching, but he didn’t have any support,” Bloch said.
Spencer Keiser and Frank Griesbauer split the pitching responsibilities for Post 226.
Keiser went the first five innings. He allowed one hit and walked three while striking out eight.
Griesbauer closed out the win. In one inning of work, he allowed one hit and a walk with one strikeout.
Elsberry’s two losses on the season have come against the Kirksville Redbirds and St. Clair Post 347.
Post 366 continued Ninth District play at home against Sullivan Post 18 Tuesday and travels to St. Clair’s Reed Field Wednesday at 6 p.m.