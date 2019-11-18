The Washington Elks Lodge 1559 will hold its annual Hoop Shoot free-throw contest Saturday, Nov. 23, at The Competitive Edge.
All youth, ages 8-13, are welcome to compete in the event. Registration starts at 9 a.m.
Winners from the Washington contest have gone on to greater success with multiple shooters reaching the national level in the past.
The Elks Hoop Shoot, funded by the Elks National Foundation, is a free-throw contest and is open to kids ages 8 to 13. Age is determined as of April 1, 2020.
For more information, please contact Casey Stick at 307-760-4959.