Washington Lady Jays softball had 11 players receive all-academic recognition this season.
Washington junior Hope Ramsey was selected as Washington’s sportsmanship honoree in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central’s postseason awards.
Other sportsmanship award winners included Ft. Zumwalt East’s Maiya Woelbling, Ft. Zumwalt North’s Grace Thorn, Ft. Zumwalt South’s Sami Picha, Wentzville Liberty’s Elise Niere and Timberland’s Ryen Ehling.
Washington’s all-academic honorees were:
• Grace Landwehr;
• Lexi Lewis;
• Sarah Becszlko;
• Allie Huddleston;
• Ramsey;
• Ellie Quaethem;
• Emma Riegel;
• Emma Vodnansky;
• Sophia Olszowka;
• Maddie Holtemeyer; and
• Kylie McDaniel.