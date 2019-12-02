A total of eight area players were named to the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association All-State teams.

Class 2 state champion Hermann had four players named to the all-state team while Class 3 state champion St. Francis Borgia Regional was next with three honorees.

St. Clair had one player honored.

Hermann’s honored players were:

• Junior setter Hannah Grosse;

• Sophomore libero Chelsey Moeckli;

• Junior middle hitter Grace Winkelmann; and

• Senior outside hitter Chloe Witte.

Making the Class 3 all-state team for Borgia were:

• Sophomore libero Annie Arand;

• Sophomore outside hitter Ella Brinkmann; and

• Senior setter Abby Lynn.

St. Clair’s honored player was junior middle hitter Alohilani Bursey.

Coaches of the year were not announced with the all-state teams, but generally are the state championship team head coaches.

MHSVCA will announced its academic all-state team in January.