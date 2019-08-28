Two Franklin County Country Club golfers, Kayla Eckelkamp and Ryan Eckelkamp, qualified for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships Aug. 12, at WingHaven Country Club.
While not related, the two were connected on the day.
Kayla Eckelkamp earned her spot first, winning by one shot over Caroline Rouse during the early session.
Kayla Eckelkamp shot 75, three strokes over par. She will play Sept. 14-19 at Forest Highlands Golf Club in Flagstaff, Ariz., in this year’s Mid-Amateur.
Rouse is the first alternate and she shot 76 for her round.
She made the Round of 16 in last year’s event in St. Louis, winning two matches after being seeded 60th for match play.
After Kayla Eckelkamp’s round, she ran into Ryan Eckelkamp’s group and wound up tending Ryan’s push cart for the final nine holes.
Ryan Eckelkamp shot 70 for his round, two strokes under par, to move into a three-way tie for the last two qualifying spots.
John Ehrgott of Chicago won the event at 69. On the first playoff hole, Chris Kovach earned his spot in the U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships at Colorado Golf Club in Parker, Colo., Sept. 14-19.
Eckelkamp recorded a par to win the final spot while Pat Britt ended with a bogey.
Britt will be Gateway’s first alternate.
Sean Brennan earned the spot for second alternate over Washington High School graduate Hunter Parrish. Both shot 71 for the day.