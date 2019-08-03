Franklin County Country Club golfer Ryan Eckelkamp held the lead after Thursday’s opening round in the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association 29th Amateur Championship at Aberdeen Golf Club.
Eckelkamp shot 66, five strokes under par, to lead Aberdeen’s Christopher Farris by one stroke.
Brad Carpenter, also representing Franklin County Country Club, was tied for sixth at 70, one stroke under par.
Other golfers representing area courses were:
• Will Schroeder, Franklin County Country Club, tied for 19th at 73;
• Corey Choate, Meramec Lakes Golf Course, tied for 45th at 76; and
• Tommy Alferman, Franklin County Country Club, tied for 60th at 78.
The second round took place Friday. After Friday’s play, the field will be cut to the lowest 40 scores for Saturday’s final round.