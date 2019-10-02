Washington’s Kayla Eckelkamp became one of the newest members of the Maryville University Saints Hall of Fame.
Eckelkamp, a 2012 Maryville graduate who played golf for the school, was inducted along with Ron Swanson (cross country) and Asa Toney (men’s basketball). Maryville Director of Financial Aid Martha Harbaugh received the Lonnie Folks Award.
Eckelkamp, a St. Francis Borgia Regional graduate, qualified for the NCAA Division II Tournament in 2012 while being named the Great Lakes Valley Conference golfer of the year.
At Maryville, Eckelkamp still holds records for lowest career stroke average (76.58), tournament titles (17) and birdies (108).
She set a single-season mark in 2011-12 for stroke average at 74.92. She also holds single-season records for birdies (41).
Her 36-hole score of 141 is the program’s best.
Eckelkamp won CoSIDA Academic All-American honors for NCAA Division II, making the third team.
Eckelkamp was a standout high school golfer with the Lady Knights.
After her college graduation, she has continued to excel in the game, earning several major awards from golf organizations around the region.