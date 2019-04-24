Union High School graduate Marissa Boyd, a sophomore softball player at East Central College, has been named a finalist for the National Association of Two-Year College Athlete Administrators (NATYCAA) female scholar athlete of the year award.
Boyd, an outfielder for the Falcons, is one of 19 finalists for the award.
Boyd was an NJCAA Division II Academic All-American third-team selection as a freshman after making the NJCAA Division II Region 16 team. She batted .388 with eight doubles, four home runs and 41 RBIs.
Boyd is scheduled to graduate this spring with a degree in pre-nursing/health science.
To be eligible for the scholar athlete award, an athlete has to have at least a 3.6 GPA on a 4.0 scale with a minimum of 36 semester hours or 45 quarter hours and 24 semester or 36 quarter hours at the nominating school. Nominees also must have outstanding athletic success, qualities of leadership and citizenship, according to the NATYCAA website.
Boyd is looking to follow in the footsteps of another East Central softball player. Brooke Brenton (Lebanon) was the 2012 NATYCAA female scholar athlete of the year. She completed her college softball career at Evangel University.
The Falcons play their final home doubleheader of the season Thursday, hosting Three Rivers Community College in MCCAC action. That also will be sophomore day.
East Central closes the regular season on the road Friday at State Fair Community College in Sedalia. The regional tournament takes place next week.