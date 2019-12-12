Arman Kovac, a sophomore forward from Lindbergh High School, was named to the NJCAA Division I All-American third team Friday.
Kovac is the 10th East Central All-American men’s soccer player in program history.
Kovac led the Falcons in scoring this fall with 15 goals and five assists. He netted 23 goals for his East Central career, sixth on the school’s all-time scoring list.
His offensive output helped the Falcons finish over .500 for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons.
Additionally, Kovac was named to the NJCAA Division I Region 16 first team and the MCCAC first team. He was the top goal scorer in the MCCAC and NJCAA Division I Region 16.
Kovac also made the NJCAA Division I Academic All-American first team last year. Jay Mehrhoff, athletic director and current men’s team head coach, feels Kovac will repeat this year.
Kovac plans to transfer to the University of Missouri-St. Louis, where he will continue playing soccer next fall.