When the East Central College men’s soccer Falcons take the field next fall, it will be under a new leader.
Dave Beck has been named the team’s new head coach, replacing Benji Grimes.
Grimes, who cited his family’s growing business as a reason for leaving the head coaching role, will stay on as a volunteer assistant as time permits.
“I think it’s a fantastic signing and could be the best soccer coach ECC has ever signed,” Grimes said. “You don’t see top coaches signing to NJCAA programs very often. I feel that we are fortunate to have him.”
Beck has spent the past nine years as an assistant coach for Rutgers University in New Jersey and his primary focus there has been recruiting.
“Beck is known for his recruiting abilities,” East Central Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff told the school’s public relations department. “He assisted Rutgers Head Coach Dan Donigan in constructing a very successful team that made it to the second round of the NCAA Division I tournament in 2015. That same year, the team collected the second-most wins in program history.”
Donigan was relieved of his duties following last season’s Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals loss, leaving Beck looking for another position. His family moved back to St. Louis after that. Grimes said he reached out to Beck and one thing led to another. After a meeting with Beck, Mehrhoff and Grimes, the move was made.
Beck was the National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) Assistant Coach of the Year for the Northeast Region in 2011. He also has been a head coach at the U.S. Soccer Development Academy.
Mehrhoff noted that Beck has worked many camps at NCAA Division I schools around the country. It is hoped that he can use that recruiting knowledge with the Falcons.
Beck is a Hazelwood East graduate and he played collegiately at St. Louis Community College - Florissant Valley. He continued on to Lindenwood University and he played professionally for the St. Louis Ambush of the NPSL.
Beck started his coaching career at Saint Louis University, where he helped with recruiting. He also was an assistant coach on Lindenwood’s 2004 national championship team. While at Lindenwood, Beck was a teammate and fellow coach with Grimes.
It was that relationship that led to Beck coming to East Central.
Grimes, a Union graduate, ended his second stint as East Central’s head coach and his fifth season overall with the program last fall. East Central went 10-6 last season.
“I know we drastically underachieved last season, and I was tremendously disappointed,” Grimes said. “Ultimately I want to see ECC progress and I couldn’t see me being able to put in the time to get them past the point they are at.”
For his five seasons, Grimes was 57-29-8. He won at least 10 games in four of those seasons.
Grimes led East Central to the 2008 MCCAC championship.
“I hope that the players will respond well to the new coach’s requirements and the team has time to adjust to how he wants things done,” Grimes said. “I know he has a solid core group returning and with the players that he can bring in from all his connections this is going to put ECC back at the top of our region. I have spoken with a few players before they left and they all seemed very excited to work with Dave moving forward. I am very happy for the program and will look forward to help in any way I can.”
Former player Chukwujindu Israel-Bolarinwa, an assistant coach last season, also will retain his role next season.
Falcon Notes
NJCAA recently announced it will offer Division II for soccer starting in the 2020 season. Currently, there is only Division I and Division III. East Central is a Division I school in soccer and Division II in volleyball and softball. It is not known whether the school will move to the new division in men’s soccer at this time.
Mehrhoff, also chairman of the NJCAA Division I men’s soccer committee, said there will be a declaration process for the split, but that he feels the school likely will go to Division II. He feels a number of other Region 16 teams likely will make that switch as well.
Grimes reported that midfielder Joel Konteh (Robert Smyth Academy, Market Harborough, England) has signed to play at the University of Missouri-St. Louis next season. He’s the latest in a long line of ECC players to move to UMSL.
Goalkeeper Lewis Brass (Cardinal Hume, Tyne & Wear, England) has signed a contract with Connah’s Quay Nomads F.C. of the Welsh Premier League. The team has made the UEFA Europa League qualifying stage for the past three seasons.