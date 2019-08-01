Looking to replace key losses, the East Central College volleyball team will be opening training camp Thursday.
Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters has seven returning players from last year’s 17-20 team along with nine incoming freshmen.
Three of the freshmen are from area high schools.
“We will be deep in all spots, which has me excited,” Mathes-Peters said. “We will be taller and have a bigger net presence once we get used to each other. We will have a lot of new players on the court.”
The big task will be replacing seven players lost from last season. That includes four sophomores who expended their junior college eligibility and three freshmen. Three of the players earned all-conference or all-region honors last season.
The team’s top returner in the way of honors is libero Kaley Roper (Bloomfield), who was on the NJCAA Division II Region 16 first team and the All-MCCAC second team.
She led the team with 797 digs and also had 21 assists, 19 aces and one kill.
Kaley’s twin sister, Nicole Roper (Bloomfield), was one of the primary setters last season. She posted 443 assists, 236 digs, 26 kills and 22 aces last season.
East Central lost much of its offense from last season. Middle hitter Samantha Staab (Mount Vernon) is tops in kills among players coming back with 129 last season. She also had 75 total blocks, 14 digs, six assists and one ace.
Mariah Vahlkamp (Carlyle) was a spark offensively and defensively at different times of the season. She had 120 kills, 577 digs, 34 aces, 16 blocks and 13 assists.
Raylee Metcalf (Advance) played rightside and outside hitter spots. She posted 88 kills with 56 digs, 38 total blocks and one assist.
Daesha Ross (Chester Nimitz, Houston, Texas) played in 19 matches with 10 kills, 11 digs, seven blocks and two assists as a middle hitter.
Makalya Byrd (Central Medical Magnet School, Beaumont, Texas) had 13 digs, an ace and an assist in seven matches.
The area newcomers are:
• Makayla Bevfoden (Union);
• Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional); and
• Allison Tonioli (Warrenton).
The other newcomers are:
• Luzyanne Caldron-Melendez (Carmen Sol, Morovis, Puerto Rico);
• Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah);
• Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran);
• Sophie Parsons (Rolla);
• Aurora Pututau (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah); and
• Lilly Warwick (Bloomfield).
Bevfoden played middle hitter for Union, which is coached by former Falcon Kelli (Sans Souci) Bailey.
Struttmann can play either outside or rightside hitter and was a member of Borgia’s third-place Class 3 state team last season.
Tonioli made the GAC North and all-district teams at Warrenton last year and she’s a 5-10 outside hitter.
Calderon-Melendez is a 5-8 outside hitter who also can play defensive specialist or libero.
Lutui is a 5-10 middle hitter-rightside hitter.
Morehead is a 5-11 hitter who earned honors from the Southeast Missourian as well as making the all-district team and the Woodland Invitational all-tournament team for two seasons.
Parsons is a 5-7 setter who made honorable mention for her all-conference team and was an academic all-state selection.
Pututau is a 5-9 setter-rightside hitter.
Warwick, 5-7, can play outside hitter or defensive specialist. She was on the all-district second team.
Sophomores who graduated from the program were Jessi Kelly (Union), Janice Steacy (Jefferson City), Sarah Weiland (Sullivan, Greenville University) and Abby Dennigmann (Incarnate Word Academy). Kelly was a first-team all-region and second-team all-conference selection. Steacy was a Region 16 first-team setter.
Additionally, three of last year’s freshmen, Symantha Fredrick (Hermann), Nicole Watson (Summersville) and Kayla Schmidt (Montgomery County) are not playing for the Falcons. Fredrick was an all-conference and all-region first-team selection as an outside hitter.
East Central lost in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament last season to St. Louis Community College.