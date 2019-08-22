Both East Central College fall teams took part in scrimmages over the weekend.
And both are scheduled to start regular season play later this week. The soccer team hosts the Missouri Baptist University JV team Thursday at 4 p.m. and Johnson County Saturday at 3 p.m.
The volleyball Falcons host the ECC Falcon Classic Friday and Saturday with four matches scheduled.
The volleyball team held its annual Alumnae Scrimmage with the current team playing a team of former players.
The alumnae group, which included six players who went on to play at four-year schools, one All-American and four Academic All-Americans, took one set from the current team.
Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters reported playing for the Alumnae squad were Megan (Santhuff) Elsenrath, Erica (Laboube) Atterberry, Kari (Blankenship) Nolting, Kelly (Sans Souci) Bailey, Cameron Hackmann, Emma Borcherding, Kayla Borcherding, Lauren (Borgerding) Bauer, Sara Borgerding, Taylor Davis and Kaitlyn Laboube.
Erin (Dickinson) Tesar, a former player and head coach, kept score.
Atterberry was the program’s first All-American after the team was restarted in 2007. She was honored in 2008 when the Falcons earned their first NJCAA Division II national tournament berth.
Nolting, Davis, Borgerding and Kayla Borcherding were Academic All-Americans.
Elsenrath (Central Methodist), Atterberry (Central Methodist), Nolting (Maryville) Bailey (Lindenwood-Belleville), Borgerding (Fontbonne) and Davis (Columbia College) played for four-year schools.
Laboube helped to fill in. A Hermann graduate, she was a setter at St. Louis College of Pharmacy.
The Falcons open with the ECC Falcon Classic Friday and Saturday. East Central takes on John Wood Friday at 3 p.m. and John A. Logan Friday at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games are scheduled against Lewis & Clark at 9 a.m. and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M at 1 p.m.
Soccer
After having both planned preseason exhibition games called off, the soccer Falcons were able to throw something together at the last minute to scrimmage in Eureka Saturday.
“The team was made up of some older men’s players, but it was helpful to play a full-field scrimmage,” East Central Head Coach Jay Mehrhoff said. “The scrimmage started to deteriorate as the heat started taking its toll.”
On the opening day of school, Mehrhoff said the team had a productive practice in the heat of an hour and 20 minutes.
Mehrhoff knows his team needs all the training it can get. The Falcons open with a Thursday home match against Missouri Baptist JV. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
The next game is Saturday at home against Johnson County Community College starting at 3 p.m.
East Central then goes to Fayette to play the Central Methodist JV team Monday at 8 p.m.
“I am excited for the group if they remain healthy and keep working on a team game,” Mehrhoff said. “Their fitness has improved, but this first week of the season will be a real test with three games in five days.”
In the scrimmage, Mehrhoff reported that sophomores Leonard Sowa (Rudolf Virchow Oberschule) and Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) scored as did freshman Stephen Akot (Icthus, Dronten, Netherlands).
“Quick one touch passes with this group will enable us to score often,” Mehrhoff said. “As long as each player decides to give the ball up and not hold on to it too long we will see team success in front of the net.”
There is a new battle for the starting spot in goal. The position has seen the most fluidity of any during the preseason. Freshman Riley Nagle (Union) and sophomore Flavio Santi Junior (Christiano Furtado, Aracruz, Brazil) are the two candidates.
“Starting from the back, we had good play in the goal from Flavio Santi Junior, a redshirt freshman transfer from Cloud County (Kansas),” Mehrhoff said. “Riley Nagle continues to improve over the course of the preseason and will look to challenge for time in goal.”
Mehrhoff has a lot of confidence from his defensive back line, but right now, there is some adversity.
“The starting back four is not quite healthy for the Falcons,” Mehrhoff said. “Gary Dunne (St. Peters, Dublin, Ireland) will anchor the back line with help from Donald Meyer (Lutheran South), Liam Durran (Pobal Scooil Neasin, Dublin, Ireland), Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England), Sam Marchi (Deptford Green School, London, England) and Cayden Schall (St. Francis Borgia Regional).”
Mehrhoff said injuries have played a role in the number of players being used.
“Guy Baskerville, who came into camp in excellent shape, suffered a set back with a high ankle sprain last week,” Mehrhoff said. “We’re hoping he will be recovered before the upcoming start of the season or at least by the Johnson County game.”
In the midfield, the preseason standout has been sophomore Dashaun Morris (Coral Glades, Coral Springs, Fla.).
“The midfield has a lot of fluidity and also question marks in the group,” Mehrhoff said. “The only midfielder shining in preseason without many breakdowns or injuries has been Dashaun Morris. His speed on the left flank will be one of the biggest attacking weapons this fall. He has a few hesitation moves to freeze the defender for a split second and then he turns on the afterburners and is down the sidelines.”