Big things are happening at East Central College.
The Union-based community college recently announced it will add women’s soccer for the fall 2020 season with baseball to follow in 2022.
Those are the biggest sports additions in many years and Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff said they could be a big reward for the college.
“That’s a big jump and one we’re hoping for, not just for enrollment purposes, but also for campus life and hearing the needs of what the community wants,” Mehrhoff said. “There has been a lot of questions about why we haven’t restarted baseball and why we haven’t started women’s soccer.”
Baseball History
Baseball was “suspended” by the school’s board of trustees following the 2001 season. Citing budget cuts by the state, the college cut from six sports down to two in two rounds of slashing. Baseball and women’s basketball were the first victims with volleyball and men’s basketball following later.
The school brought volleyball back for the 2007 season and has been at three sports since that time.
There have been proposals to bring baseball back, but none have succeeded until now.
In 2016, a proposal to add that sport failed by a 4-2 decision at the March board meeting.
“I think the last time was a difference between just trying to restart baseball without that balance in Title IX,” Mehrhoff said. “I think that was the hard part. Seeing how it would affect staffing in the athletic department was another concern.”
In recent years, officials have been studying if baseball could be brought back and how to balance it to stay Title IX compliant.
Enter women’s soccer and a lifeline for restarting baseball.
“This keeps us in line with Title IX, having three women’s sports and two men’s sports,” Mehrhoff said. “We’re hoping to double the size of our athletic department in the sense of the number of student-athletes. We’ll probably bring in 25 female players on the women’s soccer team and 35-plus on the men’s baseball team.”
Building a Program
The future starts now with the women’s soccer team.
With less than a year before the program’s start, the school knows it needs to have leadership in place before the start of the spring high school girls season.
The school is searching for one coach to lead both the men’s and women’s programs. The position will be a full-time one.
“The job will be posted for two weeks,” Mehrhoff said. “The search committee is being formed. We’re hoping to interview and have something finalized the week of Jan. 6.”
While the school is searching for a soccer program head coach, Mehrhoff is filling the role. He coached the men’s team last fall on a temporary basis after the previous head coach took a job in St. Louis last summer.
“I am serving as the interim men’s soccer coach and starting to schedule with women’s soccer, so I’ve got a lot on my plate right now,” Mehrhoff said. “I’m still trying to recruit for men’s soccer and collecting potential women’s soccer information. It’s going to be a busy Christmas break.”
Mehrhoff said many of the schools in NJCAA Region 16 which field both men’s and women’s soccer have one head coach for both.
“The reason we’re going with women’s soccer so soon is so we can combine the jobs like most of the other MCCAC community colleges,” Mehrhoff said. “We’ll be the fifth of the eight soccer programs to have a coach who does both sports. That’s the trend in our region.”
Growth Sport
Women’s soccer emerged as the sport to add following research. Mehrhoff said in the end, it just made sense.
“We talked and did some research and found in the majority of current offerings in the MCCAC, everyone has women’s soccer,” Mehrhoff said. “It’s one that fits with a travel perspective that we will be able to play close proximity teams. We’ll travel to Kansas City, but it fits in how we’ll be piggybacking this as we hire a full-time coach for men’s and women’s soccer, where we’ll play the Kansas City games as doubleheaders with the men’s and women’s teams traveling on the same bus.
“We’ll do the same thing with State Fair and Mineral Area in the coming year,” Mehrhoff continued. “Our games against some of the other teams, like St. Louis Community College and St. Charles Community College, we’ll play them singly. But for the travel games, they’ll be doubleheaders.”
Recent success among area high school programs also played a role.
Union has gone to the last two MSHSAA Class 3 Championships, placing fourth. St. Clair made the Class 2 quarterfinals last year. Washington was third in Class 3 in 2016 and Borgia has won multiple Class 2 district titles.
“Women’s soccer is a hard sport to recruit because there are so many programs and so many scholarship offers out there,” Mehrhoff said. “It’s not the easiest sport to recruit, but it is one highly played in Franklin County, Gasconade County, Maries County, Warrenton, Phelps County, etc. I think we will be able to draw as there aren’t many women’s soccer teams out this way. It’s going to be a little bit more challenging to establish a women’s team than a men’s team as we have players coming back for the men’s team. It will make it easier for the coach.”
Mehrhoff also knows the school quickly has to build a reputation to pull in the athletes.
“One of the big things is to get the word out there and build up interest so the coach can get things rolling the second they walk into the door,” Mehrhoff said. “I feel the more legwork I can do to make the transition smoother will help out a lot. If we haven’t cultivated the local talent, it’s going to be hard to keep the good players here locally interested. They may be thinking about going somewhere else and not playing. We want to keep them thinking about the opportunity to stay here.”
Facilities
Many other challenges exist for the school, starting with facilities. That starts with soccer. The men’s team has used the baseball field for its practice field, but that will have to change.
“Some of our fundraising money we have in our foundation account will have to be used to build a practice area,” Mehrhoff said. “It doesn’t have to be a full-sized field, but that’s something we will determine in January.”
Additionally, drainage issues on the match field will have to be addressed with double the activity.
“Also, we have to put money into the current field,” Mehrhoff said. “It needs work and help. We’re going to look to improve the bench areas. They usually get waterlogged. We’re hoping to put in some sort of pad or Astroturf and then redo some of the benches. We haven’t improved those since 1998.”
Mehrhoff said runoff from the sprinklers tends to settle on the bench side.
The baseball field is a much different topic.
Improvements there will start with infrastructure.
“The parking lot will have to be expanded, especially when we’re having baseball and softball going on simultaneously,” Mehrhoff said. “We’ve had problems just with softball. In the past, when Union High School used to use the baseball field when the softball team also was playing, there wasn’t near enough room for parking. We’re going to have to really expand that.”
The concession stand will have to be improved. That likely will be done in conjunction with improvements to the walking trail around the campus as well.
Fixing the Field
Then, there’s the baseball field. It’s been without a baseball tenant since Union High School moved away after East Central dropped its team. In the years it’s been used as a soccer practice field, the facilities have degraded.
“We’ve got to put 20 years of work back into the field because it’s been neglected for about that long,” Mehrhoff said.
Getting it back into shape isn’t going to happen overnight, or cheaply.
“The baseball field is going to be a big task,” Mehrhoff admitted. “Plans are to use fundraising money to start redoing the backstop. We’ve redone the backstop on the softball field. We’ll put bids out for that. We need to get that done right away.”
There are other major repairs to be done. A study done in 2016 stated the necessary baseball field upgrades were estimated to be $75,000.
“We need to laser grade the field,” Mehrhoff said. “The biggest thing to look for is sponsorship for a scoreboard. That’s one of the biggest expenses. We feel that selling sponsorships is one of the key things to drive the starting of the baseball program.”
There will need to be laser grading, irrigation upgrades and work on the dugouts as well.
Some low spots on the field have been major problem spots. One of the reasons Union High School left was that too many games were rained out for wet areas which never seemed to dry.
“The field just needs improvement with drainage,” Mehrhoff said. “There is a problem near the third base dugout where it is low, so we need to laser grade that. We’re going to look at irrigation and see what the cost is there. We’ve never had irrigation in the past, but it will be needed. We’ll try to go with a grass infield with dirt bases.”
Turfing the field is a dream, but not likely.
“It would be a dream to have someone donate funds for a turf field. That’s a big cost, but it would solve a lot of problems. It also would help to draw more potential recruits to the campus. Most of the colleges which have turf run baseball tournaments for the high schools during the summer and that’s how they expose students to the campus.”
Mehrhoff said there will be a good payoff for getting the work done.
“It’s an opportunity we’ve been missing out on and I think we’re primed right now to take advantage of some of the good local baseball which has been happening,” Mehrhoff said. “There’s a need for it because there are a lot of good players around the state looking for a place to play.”
The college is exploring potentially using other sites off campus until the field can be declared ready.
“We talked about using Ronsick Field in Washington,” Mehrhoff said. “What we may do, is in the fall of 2021, when we start the program, is to not play home games while the field is being renovated. We may play the home exhibition games, but we also need to practice somewhere. It could be a little touch-and-go with that. I’m hoping everything is finalized by that spring season of 2022.”
Mehrhoff knows money doesn’t grow on trees and knows the program will have to help fund itself.
“We’ll be doing some fundraising with the team,” Mehrhoff said. “If it’s going down to a BattleHawks football game or Cardinals baseball game to do concessions, that’s what we’re going to do. Because of the manpower based on a baseball team, we’re going to be doing that and that’s how we will be able to improve our field every year by putting more fundraising money into it.”
Mehrhoff feels camps will help with the fundraising, and potentially recruiting, as well.
“We want to try to work with youth clinics with both soccer teams and baseball and try to do more community outreach to get more people here,” Mehrhoff said. “We’ve been very successful with our volleyball camps and I know that’s a big recruiting year. Some have been coming to the camps for years.”
It’s been a long road to restore the athletic program to its 20th century levels. Mehrhoff knows much hard work remains, but feels it will benefit both the school and the community when both new programs start play.