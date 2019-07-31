It will be a season of change for the East Central College soccer Falcons in 2019.
East Central (10-6 last season) opens preseason training camp next Thursday, Aug. 1, with two sessions at 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The Falcons have a new head coach this fall, and it’s someone most are familiar with. Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff is taking over for this season after Dave Beck resigned this summer. Beck, who was awarded the head coaching position last winter after being released by Rutgers, was hired by the University of Missouri-St. Louis as an assistant coach.
That left the school in the position of having to find a coach six weeks before the start of practice. When a suitable replacement couldn’t be found by the middle of July, Mehrhoff stepped up.
It’s his second stint as the program’s head coach. He had the team from 1998-2000 before he was offered a full-time position at the college which prompted him to stop coaching.
The team has two preseason scrimmages, Aug. 13 at Harris-Stowe State University and Aug. 17 at Saint Louis Football Club.
The season opener is Aug. 24 at home against Johnson County with a 3 p.m. kickoff.
This year’s team has 11 returning players as well as 13 freshmen. Of the freshmen, four are from local schools.
There are several standouts among the returning players.
Gary Dunne (St. Peters, Dunboyne, Ireland) was a captain last season as a freshman and will anchor the defensive line. He made the All-NJCAA Division I Region 16 team while scoring three goals and one assist.
Leonard Sowa (Rudolf-Virchow-Oberschule, Berlin, Germany) is one of the top midfielders.
He made the all-region second team while scoring four goals with nine assists.
Up top, Arman Kovac (Lindbergh) netted eight goals and added six assists in 2018. He made the all-region second team.
Gabriel Pires (Centro Educacional Charles Darwin, Vitorio, Brazil) is another returning midfielder.
“He’s a skilled midfielder with good vision,” Mehrhoff said.
Other returners are:
• Goalkeeper Gregorio Gros Jacques (Eugenia Bona, Biella, Italy);
• Defender-midfielder Donald Meyer (Lutheran South);
• Defender Samuel Marchi (Deptford Green, London, England);
• Forward-midfielder Elhadji Diane (North Tech);
• Defender Zach Bates (Seckman);
• Midfielder Dashaun Morris (Coral Gables, Coral Springs, Fla.); and
• Midfielder Hamady Sow (North Tech).
The 13 freshmen include four local players:
• Goalkeeper-defender Riley Nagle (Union);
• Forward-midfielder Jacob Buhr (St. Francis Borgia Regional);
• Midfielder Cayden Schall (St. Francis Borgia Regional); and
• Goalkeeper Ottmar Escalante (Washington).
Escalante shared goalkeeping duties when Washington made its run to second in Class 3 in 2017. Nagle was Union’s goalkeeper last season in its run to a district runner-up spot while Buhr and Schall featured for Borgia in a district runner-up season. Schall made the Archdiocesan Athletic Association second team.
Other top newcomers are Blake Little (Belleville East, SIU-Edwardsville, Belleville, Ill.), Guy Baskerville (Ravensbourne, London, England), Liam Durran (Pobalscoil Neasain, Dublin, Ireland), Sam Ennis (St. Fintans, Dublin, Ireland) and Stephen Akot (Ichthus, Dronten, Netherlands).
Little, a midfielder, redshirted last year at Southern Illinois University-Ewardsville after playing for Saint Louis FC Academy, part of the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. He was a member of the 2017 Missouri State Cup winning team and also played against the U.S. National Team U-17 squad. Previously, he trained with Feyenoord Academy in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
“He has a high work rate and is a box-to-box midfielder,” Mehrhoff said.
Baskerville comes to East Central from Bromley FC’s Youth Academy team. Mehrhoff feels he will fit into the East Central system as an attacking defender.
Durran and Ennis come from the same area in Dublin. Mehrhoff said Durran used to play with Dunne in Ireland and the two could work together again at the center back position. Marchi is the other returning starter at center back.
Ennis is a central midfielder with an “incredible engine,” Mehrhoff said.
Akot is a forward who played for ASV Dronten JO19-1, which achieved promotion from the fourth division last season.
“He is a pure finisher in front of the net,” Mehrhoff said. “His ability to take defenders on one-on-one will make a difference.”
Other newcomers are:
• Defender Zoe Medrano (Marshall),
• Forward Dan DeBlaise (McCluer);
• Defender Ermin Lemes (Bayless); and
• Luke Akins (Belle).
Medrano and Lemes were all-state defenders last fall. DeBlaise is looking for time in the rotation at forward.