It’s more of a scramble than a search.
East Central College is looking to find a qualified men’s soccer head coach as the preseason rapidly approaches.
Dave Beck, who was hired last winter to replace Benji Grimes, left the school last week to take an assistant coaching position with the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
East Central Athletic Director Jay Mehrhoff said Beck should be a candidate to move up there in the upcoming years.
“My original speculation was that he would be at ECC for a year or two,” Mehrhoff said. “It came a lot sooner than expected.”
Beck came to East Central from Rutgers University, where he was on a coaching staff which was let go after last season.
Mehrhoff hopes to have the position filled by July 12. The men’s soccer preseason usually starts Aug. 1.
Mehrhoff is a former soccer head coach and he stated he might have to fill the role until a new coach is found. Mehrhoff usually helps with the recruiting process and he’s been assisting there as well.
Last year, East Central went 10-6, losing in the NJCAA Division I Region 16 quarterfinals to Crowder College, 1-0.
The school prefers the candidate have a bachelor’s degree and at least one year of related coaching experience.
According to the notice, the ideal coach needs to possess a strong knowledge of the sport with past playing experience at the collegiate level.
The successful candidate needs to be available to work evenings and weekends and travel with the team for games.
Full requirements for the coaching position can be found at https://www.eastcentral.edu/hr/employmentpportunities/#1561404866004-85e598ab-f26d.