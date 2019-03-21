The Blue Jays held off a Hermann rally in the last three innings to pick up the first win of the season.
Washington (1-0) defeated the Bearcats (0-1), 11-9, at Hermann Monday in Four Rivers Classic pool play.
The Blue Jays jumped out to an early lead with one run in the first inning and seven runs in the second. Washington tacked on another run in the third and two more in the fourth.
At it largest point, the Washington lead was 10-2 in the middle of the fourth inning. Hermann got on the board with one run in the second inning and another in the third. The Bearcats added two more runs in the fourth inning before breaking loose for four more runs in the bottom of the fifth. Hermann concluded the scoring with one final run in the sixth inning.
“Joe Hackmann threw well in his first outing of the season,” Washington Head Coach Scott Bray said. “We also jumped on their starter and were able to run him out of the game. Luke Kroeter had two hits including a triple and Hackmann had a bases-clearing double to help break game open. (We) had a few first-game problems that we can fix and we kind of let them back into the game.”
Batting leadoff, Kroeter picked up two hits — a triple and a single. He also walked and scored twice.
Hackmann collected three runs batted in on a double in the second inning.
Joe Bauer doubled with an RBI and two runs scored.
Kade Uetz singled, drove in two runs and scored twice.
Levi Weber singled and drove in a run.
Ryan Glatz picked up a single.
Evan Jarvis drove in two runs and scored once.
Blake Theis and Jacob Bauche each scored a run.
Theis was twice hit by a pitch in the contest.
Hackmann recorded the win on three innings pitched. He allowed two unearned runs on one hit and five hits and six strikeouts.
Rett Corley threw one inning and allowed two runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout.
Riley West recorded two outs. He surrendered four runs, one earned, on two hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Logan Roewe recorded the save on the mound, pitching 2.1 innings. Roewe allowed one run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Hermann collected five hits, spread among four different players.
Carter Hemeyer singled twice, walked once and drove in a run.
Trent Anderson doubled and drove in two runs.
Luke Bader and Jon Utley each singled.
Chase McKague walked four times, scored three runs and stole three bases.
Bader, Hayden Horstmann, Chet Moeckli, Chase Racherbaumer, Ethan Towery and Utley all scored once.
Utley and Bader both stole two bases. Moeckli was credited with one steal.
Washington will conclude pool play in the tournament Wednesday, hosting Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.