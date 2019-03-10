One step short of Springfield.
The Logan-Rogersville Wildcats ended the season for the Sullivan Eagles Saturday during Class 4 boys basketball quarterfinal action at Waynesville.
Logan-Rogersville (24-5) eliminated the Class 4 District 10 champion Eagles, 57-49, in the contest. Sullivan’s season ended with a 23-7 record.
In the other Class 4 state quarterfinal game on site at Waynesville, Logan-Rogersville’s girls (23-7) made it a clean sweep with their 45-40 victory against the other Class 4 District 10 champion, Rolla (24-4).
Logan-Rogersville’s boys are joined in the state semifinals by Kansas City Grandview (27-2), St. Mary’s (17-12) and Ladue (20-8). In the Class 4 girls semifinals, Logan-Rogersville will compete against Lincoln College Prep (21-4). The other girls semifinal features Incarnate Word (28-2) against Miller Career Academy (19-7).
