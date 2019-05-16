Two runs in the early innings made the difference.
Sullivan (14-7) scored once in the second inning and once in the third to defeat Pacific (4-16), 2-1, in the Class 4 District 4 baseball quarterfinals at Union Friday.
With the win, Sullivan advanced to Monday’s semifinal round against Union.
The Indians scored their only run Friday in the top of the sixth inning.
“I thought we played pretty well and had a couple opportunities where we could have changed the game but just didn’t work out,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “(I) thought (Gavin) Racer pitched an outstanding game — probably the best he’s thrown all year. He threw pretty well at Windsor earlier in the week as well.”
Racer fired the complete game from the mound for the Indians. In six innings pitched, he allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts.
“We make a play in the field (and) they probably only score one run,” Reed said. “We played really well and had some chances to make things different. (We) just didn’t get it done.”
Sullivan turned to their ace, Garrett Juergens, in the contest. Over six innings, Juergens held Pacific to one run on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts.
Josh Wiese picked up the save for the Eagles. He struck out one and allowed no walks and no hits in one inning of work.
Jordan Cowsert and Dylan Myers each had two of the five hits against Juergens, all singles.
Racer picked up one hit.
Tyler Anderson scored the only Pacific run after reaching on an error. He was driven in by Nicholas Hoerchler, who walked twice.
Cowsert and Alec Lonsberry both drew a walk.
Faolin Kreienkamp appeared in the game as a pinch runner and stole two bases.
“(I’m) very proud of the way we came out and competed and finished,” Reed said. “We have had some ups and downs this year but when we come to play and are focused we can play with a lot of teams. We are young and only losing a few kids. Expecting to be a little better next year. We have a lot coming back. Most of them will be playing Legion for us this summer and continuing to get better.”
The Eagles put together four hits in the contest, led by a JD McReynolds double.
Jacob Hatcher, Will Allen and Jacob Miller all singled.
Cody McKinney and Hatcher scored the two Sullivan runs.
Juergens was credited with a run batted in.
McKinney reached after being hit by a pitch and also walked once.
Hatcher and Blayten Nolie also reached on walks.
Miller and Hatcher each stole a base in the contest.
The Legion program associated with the high school, Pacific Post 320, will field both Freshman and Junior Legion teams this summer. The Freshman team is scheduled to open play Monday against Pacific Post 402 in a 6 p.m. doubleheader.