Hitting 11 three-point baskets, the Owensville Dutchmen ended the 67th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament with a win Saturday.
Owensville (1-2) defeated Union (0-3) in the seventh-place game, 65-57.
“We make a lot of mistakes right now, but they’re trying,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “We don’t have a real point guard right now, so our guards are getting thrown into the fire. We have moments where we look good and moments where you can tell there is no point guard taking charge. It’s a learning experience and they’re leaving it all on the floor. I have no complaints about effort.”
There were 19 three-point baskets in the game with Owensville recording 11 of those. Five different Dutchmen sank shots from beyond the arc.
Owensville led 22-18 after one quarter and 33-29 at the half.
The Dutchmen hit three-point baskets at the close of each of the first two quarters. Trevor Abernathy knocked down the three at the end of the first quarter and Brendan Decker scored at the halftime buzzer.
Union cut the Owensville lead to two points near the end of the third quarter, but Owensville was able to score the last five points to lead 48-41 going to the fourth quarter.
In the last quarter, the Dutchmen added to the lead to win by eight, 65-57.
“We’re young and we’re going to fight through it,” Simmons said. “They’ll come back Monday and they’ll fight. They give it all they’ve got every day.”
Abernathy, Owensville’s representative on the all-tournament team, scored 17 points with three three-point baskets.
Decker, a sophomore, scored 15 points with two three-point baskets.
Senior Cason Gray scored 10 points with one three-point basket.
Senior Justin Garner knocked down a trio of three-point shots for his nine points.
Sophomore Derek Brandt had eight points with two three-point shots.
Junior Austin Terry netted four points. Junior Tyler Heidbrink added two points.
Union was led by its all-tournament selection, sophomore guard Kaden Motley. He netted 26 points, including six three-point baskets.
Senior Caleb Mabe and junior Lance Corum each scored eight points.
Sophomore Matthew Seely ended with seven points, including a three-point basket.
Sophomore Tanner Hall had six points with two three-point shots.
Junior Jackson Dickinson added two points.
The Wildcats played without senior Peyton Burke for two games in the tournament and junior guard Mason Bailey didn’t play at all.
“Peyton and Mason are kids who we consider to be our dogs,” Simmons said. “They compete night in and night out. They leave it all on the floor, defend and they’re both point guards. Things don’t run as smoothly without them. We’re trying to work through it and learn.”