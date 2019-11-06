With three runners in the top four, nobody could catch the Dutchgirls.
Owensville ran to a district girls cross country championship Saturday at Big Driver in Washington in Class 3 District 5, scoring 49 points.
The Dutchgirls and St. Francis Borgia Regional are both advancing their complete teams to the Class 3 state championship race this coming Saturday in Columbia.
Borgia finished as the district runner-up with 82 points, edging Pacific (83) by just one point for the right to advance.
“(I am) so proud of the girls,” Borgia Head Coach Mitch Figas said. “We knew Pacific would run a tight pack and that our only real shot was to get a few girls in front of their No. 1, hope that our No. 4 could break up their pack and then hope our fifth could get close enough to our four. The girls ran the plan almost to perfection.”
Other team scores included Union (102), St. Clair (131), Marshfield (132), Sullivan (136), Buffalo (197) and Moutain Grove (202).
Owensville’s Mekayla Gibson was the top runner, crossing the finish line in 21:07.1.
Willow Springs’ lone runner, Bethany Waggoner, was the only one preventing Owensville from sweeping the top three individual places. She finished second in 21:12.1.
Kendra Hults placed third in 21:24.6 for the Dutchgirls, followed by teammate Sophia Ashner in fourth at 21:42.6.
Union’s top two runners, sophomore Ella Coppinger (21:47.9) and freshman Anna Brakefield (21:51.3), finished sixth and seventh, respectively, both making the individual cut to advance to the state meet.
“Ella Coppinger and Anna Brakefield ran strong races,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “Next week they will need to be more aggressive throughout the race to earn all-state honors, but I am confident that they have the ability to execute next week.”
Sullivan’s Emily Willman finished eighth in 22:15.9, followed by St. Clair’s Hanna Spoon in ninth place at 22:24.4. Willman and Spoon were the only individual runners to advance from their schools.
“Hanna Spoon ran like she wanted it,” St. Clair Head Coach Ben Martin said. “She knew she was ranked to go to state and went out and did it.”
Borgia’s Sarah Matt placed 10th in 22:43.3. Her teammates, Callyn Weber (22:50.4) and Grace Turilli (23:01.2), finished 13th and 14th, respectively, to also achieve all-district honors.
“Callyn and Grace knew that Sarah was going to power her way through the course and they just needed to stay with her as long as they could,” Figas said. “Sarah passed the No. 1 Pacific runner, Katie Prada, in the home stretch and the battle was on. Callyn and Grace gave it everything they had to finish close behind Sarah and Katie.”
Pacific qualified two individual runners in Prada (11th place, 22:45), a sophomore, and freshman Amber Graf (15th, 23:05.2).
“We had an untimely injury on our team and Borgia had a good day,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “Fortunately, six of the girls that raced will be returning next year. Katie went out more conservative and moved up throughout. Amber went out quick and was able to run consistent throughout the entire race.”
Borgia’s remaining runners included Lauren Dickhut (22nd, 23:51.9), Ainsley Virtudazo (29th, 24:39.4), Hannah Menges (45th, 26:11.2) and Natalie Guehne (58th, 28:30.4).
“Lauren did exactly what she needed to do, finishing before Pacific’s No. 5 and running over a minute faster than she did at the Borgia Invite,” Figas said. “Ainsley might have saved the day by outkicking the athlete from Mountain Grove. That was a battle almost all the way down the home stretch and wasn’t decided until the end. You flip that finish and we tie Pacific then lose the tiebreaker.”
The remaining Pacific runners were Riley Vaughn (18th, 23:28.5), Carly Vaughn (19th, 23:31), Lauren Jackson (26th, 24:22.3), Carly Clark (37th, 25:13.5) and Jenna Anding (44th, 26:00.3).
Union runners included Jessie Clark (27th, 24:24.4), Pauline Waller (32nd, 24:47.1), Brianna Keiser (39th, 25:22.2), Emma Tucker (51st, 26:52.8) and Lillie Zimmermann (57th, 28:20.1).
Following Spoon for the Lady Bulldogs were Arin Halmich (23rd, 23:55.6), Alyssa McCormack (28th, 24:38), Olivia Pratt (40th, 25:25.7), Liliana Vernon (41st, 25:45.5), Elexis Wohlgemuth (42nd, 25:50.6) and Ella Edsel (48th, 26:26.1).
“Freshman Lilly Vernon has placed in our top five the last few races and really had a good end to the season,” Martin said. “I wanted to say thank you to all the seniors and especially our captains, Alyssa McCormack and Alana Hinson, for making this season very special. We had a lot of fun. The team is like a family and we had 33 runners (set personal records) for life throughout the season.”
The Class 3 girls race is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Gans Creek Recreational Area in Columbia.