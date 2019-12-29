Owensville took the bronze at Sullivan’s annual People’s Bank Holiday Classic last Friday.
The Dutchgirls (4-5) ended the tournament with a 42-37 victory against the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights (3-3) in the tournament’s third-place game.
Sullivan, which defeated Borgia in the semifinals, claimed the championship with a 37-34 win in the championship game against Helias Catholic.
Owensville got out to a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter Friday, but the Lady Knights came back to tie the score at 16-16 going into halftime.
“We could never really get things going,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Owensville controlled the tempo and we struggled with our offense. Kaitlyn Patke played well and earned a well deserved spot on the All-Tournament team.”
Patke finished with eight points against Owensville and pulled down 10 of Borgia’s 19 rebounds in the contest. She also added three assists, one steal and a blocked shot.
Grace Turilli led the Lady Knights in scoring with 13 points. She added one rebound, one assist and one steal.
“Grace Turilli shot well and Julia Struckhoff handled their pressure well,” Houlihan said. “We had many positives from the tournament.”
Mya Hillermann added six points, Callyn Weber five, Struckhoff three and Grace Rickman two.
Hannah Herbst and Hillermann both grabbed two rebounds. Rickman, Struckhoff, Jenna Ulrich and Weber all grabbed one rebound.
Hillermann, Audrey Richardson, Struckhoff and Ulrich each recorded one assist.
Struckhoff grabbed two steals. Hillermann, Rickman and Weber each stole one.
The Lady Knights are finished for 2019 and return to action Monday, Jan. 6, hosting St. Dominic in league play at 7:15 p.m.