With conference cross country meets rapidly approaching, area teams competed Tuesday in the Owensville Invitational.
Fatima’s boys and Owensville’s girls were the team winners for the meet.
Fatima scored 47 points to beat Hermann (80) and Owensville (81) for the team title.
Other boys teams were Pacific (101), Union (113), New Haven (119), Sullivan (176), St. James (213) Capital City (254) and Lighthouse Prep (254).
On the girls side, Owensville scored 42 points to win by four over Fatima. Hermann (103), Pacific (106) and Union (111) rounded out the top five.
The other girls scores were New Haven (135), Sullivan (144) and Lighthouse Prep (241).
“This week we were really focused on maintaining position during the race, moving up in the pack when needed, and passing as many people as possible near the finish line,” Union Head Coach Sarah Meiners said. “I thought we executed those well across the board, and I was happy with the competitive drive I saw in them near the finish. Gabe Hoekel, Dominick Beine, Emma Tucker, Tanner Hall and Ella Coppinger executed those strategies particularly well.”
New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said his team was impacted by conditions.
“Overall, I think we let the weather and course conditions impact how we competed,” Tucker said. “In terms of team finish, we placed approximately where we should but our times were off from where we had been at the Hermann Invitational last week. It isn’t unusual for our first cold rainy meet to create problems and I’m just thankful it was now instead of district or state.”
The next big meet for the area schools is the Four Rivers Conference Meet, which is being hosted by St. James and being held at Maramec Spring Park.
“We still have some strategizing and improvements to make before conference next Tuesday, but we are in good position for conference and district,” said Meiners.
Boys
Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson was the winner in 17:07.05. Dawson Woehr of Fatima was second at 17:14.75 with Hermann’s Carter Hemeyer earning third at 17:31.45.
Rounding out the top five were Sullivan’s Isiah Huskey (17:33.83) and Union’s Dominick Beine (17:54.76).
Pacific’s top finisher was Collin Haley (13th in 18:31.16).
Ben Brunjes was 14th in 18:32.16 and he was followed by Nick Hunkins (18th in 18:56.29) and Dylan Mooney (19th in 19:10.23). Joey Gebel (39th in 20:24.11) and Brayden Van Meter (47th in 21:27.99) rounded out Pacific’s varsity roster.
“Gebel stepped up big and was our No. 5 scoring runner,” Pacific Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “We were led on the boys side by sophomore Collin Haley who has been our top finisher in all meets so far. Collin and Ben were together for much of the race. They really push each other.”
Union’s other runners were Gabe Hoeckel (eight in 18:19.02), Matthew Redel (29th in 19:46), Hayden Monroe (31st in 19:55.70) and Tanner Hall (49th in 21:35.09).
New Haven was paced by Austin Tegeler, who ran ninth in 18:21.19. The other Shamrocks were Logan Williams (21st in 19:23.38), Dominic Lewis (23rd in 19:29.88), Matthew Otten (34th in 20:16.19), Charlie Roth (36th in 20:22.18), Hunter Tallent (41st in 20:29.56) and Keagan Huff (48th in 21:32.11).
Girls
Owensville’s Sophia Ashner won the individual title in a time of 20:34.62. Union’s Ella Coppinger was second in 20:40.74 with Owensville’s Kendra Hults finishing third in 20:41.08.
Rounding out the top five were Fatima’s Kendall Haller (20:42.40) and Owensville’s Mekayla Gibson (20:43.53).
Pacific placed all six runners between 19th and 33rd.
Leading the team was Katie Prada (19th in 22:23.42). Riley Vaughn (20th in 23:39.70) and Amber Graf (21st in 22:40.62) were next.
“The girls have really pushed each other to improve,” Perriguey said. “They are really close together in times and now just need to drop those times as a group. If they can do that, then they will be strong going into districts.”
The other Pacific runners were Carly Vaughn (25th in 23:03.60), Lauren Jackson (28th in 23:15.61), Jenna Anding (33rd in 23:43.89), Aubrey Harris (47th in 24:46.16), Carly Clark (52nd in 25:32.58), Cori O’Neill (60th in 26:06.83), Tegan Monnig (68th in 27:22.92) and Savanna Johlke (69th in 27:39.31).
Anna Brakefield was Union’s second runner, placing seventh in 20:55.98.
The other Union runners were Jessi Clark (32nd in 23:35.11), Pauline Waller (38th in 24:13.74), Emma Tucker (49th in 24:59.01), Brianna Keiser (53rd in 25:38.08) and Lillie Zimmermann (67th in 26:47.96).
Emma McIntyre led New Haven by placing 12th in 21:34.56.
Chloe Grater was next, finishing 24th in 23:02.71. Caroline Otten ended 34th in 23:53.49.
New Haven’s other runners were Emily Delgado (39th in 24:18.31), Kayla Brumels (44th in 24:40.38), Lauralie Grater (45th in 24:42.46), Grace Allgaier (56th in 25:49.57) and Hannah Borcherding (61st in 26:07.34).