One meet title at the 2019 Hermann Invitational stayed in the Four Rivers Conference.
Owensville won the meet on the girls side with 117 team points. Centralia was the winner on the boys side with 148 points.
Pacific’s teams both finished in third place. The Indians scored 94 points to finish half a point behind the meet runner-up, St. James (94.5). The Lady Indians scored 81 points. Centralia’s girls were the second-place team with 106.5 points.
New Haven’s boys placed 12th in the invitational with 20.5 points and the Lady Shamrocks finished 14th at 19.66 points.
Other team scores on the boys side included Sullivan (93), Hermann (71), Owensville (54), South Callaway (41.5), Montgomery County (35), Wright City (27), Fatima (23), Linn (22.5), New Haven (20.5), Fulton (13) and Cuba (four).
The remaining team scores on the girls side were Montgomery County (76), Fatima (60), Hermann (57.5), Linn (42), South Callaway (37.5), St. James (34), Sullivan (28.5), Wright City (28), Cuba (24), Fulton (23.33) and Chamois (six).
Pacific had a total of five event winners at the invitational:
• Boys 400-meter dash — Brayden Van Meter, 54.43;
• Girls 800-meter relay — Maggie Doering, Deonya Broyles, Emma Parry and Megan Felts, 1:52.94;
• Boys 1,600-meter relay — Vincent Hoffman, Trevor Compton, Mason Davis and Van Meter, 3:39.55;
• Girls high jump — Grace Liebhart, 4-10; and
• Girls pole vault — Casie Cullinane, 11-0.
Cullinane once again broke her own school record with that mark.
“Casie Cullinane continued to vault extremely well,” Pacific Girls Head Coach Justin Perriguey said. “Casie cleared 11 feet to win the event.”
Liebhart additionally placed second in the 100-meter intermediate hurdles in 17.33 and was part of the second-place team in the girls 400-meter relay. Liebhart teamed with Felts, Dashay Broyles and Deonya Broyles for a time of 54.08.
“Senior Grace Liebhart had a great meet,” Perriguey said. “ Grace finished first in the high jump, second in the 100 hurdles and was part of the second place 400-meter relay along with (her) fellow seniors. ... It is really awesome to see our seniors continuing to improve as we near the championship part of the season.”
Owensville’s Katherine Candrl won the 100-meter intermediate hurdles in 16.86.
Will Green ran second in both the boys 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs. He finished the 1,600 meters in 4:42.94 and the 3,200 meters in 10:25.82.
Hermann’s Dalton Gleeson was the only runner to finish ahead of Green in the two longest boys solo races, finishing the 1,600-meter run in 4:41.02 and the 3,200-meter run in 10:08.38.
Green ran with teammates Compton, Noah Benzabeh and Ben Brunjes to place second in the boys 3,200-meter relay in 8:41.07. Hermann won the race in 8:40.65 with Gleeson, Peter Giles, Carter Hemeyer and Michael Giles.
Gavin McDonald finished second in the boys pole vault, clearing a height of 13-6.
Felts notched a third-place finish in the girls 200-meter dash in 28.07. Sullivan’s Reagan Thomure was the winner in 26.9.
Benzabeh placed third in the boys 800-meter run in 2:10.03.
Pacific’s boys 800-meter relay team of Davis, Hoffman, Robert Schmidt and Van Meter placed third in 1:36.27. Sullivan took first in the event in 1:34.22 with Blaine Blankenship, Jason Blankenship, Jonathan Krygiel and Ethan Krygiel.
Mason Fleming threw for third place in the boys javelin at an even 125 feet.
New Haven athletes finished in the top three in just two events.
Peyton Sumter had the highest finish of any New Haven athlete in the girls triple jump. She took second with her distance of 29-9.5.
Joseph Rethemeyer earned a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run in 10:30.01.
Both teams will compete on Monday in the Four Rivers Conference Championship Meet at Union High School’s Stierberger Stadium.