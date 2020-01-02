The MICDS Holiday Boys Basketball Invitational came to a much more abrupt end than the Pacific Indians would have liked Friday.
Pacific (4-7) ended the tournament with a third consecutive loss, 66-39, against Duchesne (5-6) and did not advance to the final two days of competition Saturday and Monday.
The teams began with an almost evenly matched first period as Duchesne carried a 14-13 lead at the end of the first period. However, in the second quarter, Duchesne outscored Pacific, 24-5, to take a commanding 38-18 lead into halftime.
After three quarters, Duchesne continued to lead, 58-29.
Devin Casey led Pacific with 11 points in the game, followed closely by teammate Quin Blackburn with 10.
Gavin Racer added six points. Don’TA Harris and Dylan Myers each scored three points. Gavin Bukowsky, Carter Myers and Makai Parton all ended with two points.
Blackburn led in rebounds with seven. Harris turned in six rebounds, Casey five and Carter Myers four. Parton and Racer grabbed three rebounds apiece. Bukowsky and Jack Meyer both contributed one rebound.
Carter Myers and Racer each dished out three assists. Bukowsky and Harris were each credited with one assist.
Racer, Carter Myers and Casey each came away with one steal.
Harris blocked two shots.
The tournament concludes 2019 for the Indians, who will next play Friday, Jan. 10, at home against Washington with the tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.