After four days of games, a winner was scheduled to be crowned in the Ninth District Freshmen Tournament Tuesday.
The final round of the tournament, held at Pacific High School, took place after the print deadline.
The championship round featured Union Post 297 (22-7-2) and Hannibal Post 55 (12-4).
Union reached the finals of the six-team tournament with wins against Washington Post 218, 4-2, and Hannibal, 3-0, in the winner’s bracket.
Post 297 was able to take Monday off after earning its place in the finals Sunday.
Meanwhile, Hannibal had to play the loser’s bracket final Monday, eliminating Rosebud Post 587, 11-10.
Rosebud previously knocked out Pacific Post 320 Monday in the fourth-place elimination game, 9-1.
Post 218 and Elsberry Post 226 were eliminated from the tournament in a fifth-place tie Sunday by Post 320 and Post 587, respectively.
With just two teams remaining, the district’s regular season champions, Post 297, took an advantage into the championship round. Post 55 needed two back-to-back wins to eliminate Union while Post 297 needed to win just once.
Last season, the roles were reversed as Hannibal held the higher ground in the bracket after reaching the championship round through the winner’s bracket. Post 55 won last year’s championship game, 13-3, though many of the players from both teams now play for their program’s junior teams.
Both teams advanced to the Freshmen State Tournament a season ago, as did Post 218, the host team, giving the Ninth District three teams in the title hunt.
This year, the Ninth District will only send one team to the state tournament in Jackson. With host privileges shifting to another district and with the number of freshman teams in other districts reportedly up from last year, the Ninth District will only send one team into the state tournament this season.
In the 2019 regular season, Hannibal and Union split a doubleheader on June 9 at Union High School. Hannibal won the first contest, 6-5, but Union came back to dominate the rematch, 12-2.
Tuesday marked the conclusion of the Ninth District Tournament. The state tournament is scheduled to take place from July 10-14.