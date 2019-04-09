Every out is important.
Pacific’s baseball Indians drove home that point Wednesday in a 10-5 win over Union at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union (3-5, 1-1) led for most of the game and had the Indians (2-4, 1-1) down to their final out with a 5-2 advantage.
But Pacific shattered Union’s momentum with an eight-run inning to win, 10-5.
“We got down to that last out and after TJ (Griffith) walked, you could kind of see the guys getting up there and saying I’m not making the last out,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. “We got a couple hits and it got contagious.”
Bailey said it proved to be the right set of conditions which led to the outcome.
“We’ve struggled this year with closing out games,” Bailey said. “We could easily have two or three more wins with one play being executed differently in a few games. Last night was a rough loss and it hurts a lot being a conference and district game. We’ve got to pick ourselves up and keep trying to get better.”
Reed said it was a good outcome, but Pacific needs to cut out the mistakes which led to falling behind.
“That was a really good win for us, we made some mistakes early had a couple more baserunning mistakes that we need to clean up,” Reed said. “What I’m most proud of the team is, we didn’t quit. The guys battled and found a way. We just need to start showing up to the field with the confidence we showed in the seventh inning.”
Seventh Inning
Union led for nearly all of the game after scoring twice in the first. Pacific got a run in the fourth, but Union scored three more in the fifth. Pacific added a run in the sixth, leaving it at 5-2 going to the final inning.
Tyler Anderson opened the seventh inning by reaching on an error. Dylan Myers then walked as Union starting pitcher Trevor Kelly reached his pitch limit.
Derek Hulsey, who has been instrumental in Union’s season so far, struck out Jordan Cowsert and Alec Lonsberry and Pacific was down to its last out.
Griffith then drew a walk on five pitches to load the bases. Gavin Racer lined the ball into left field to score Anderson and leave the bases loaded.
Nicholas Hoerchler then singled to left and drove home Myers and Griffith. Racer went to third and Hoerchler ended at second on the throw to the plate. The game was tied.
A grounder to third resulted in another error and Racer scored with Carter Myers reaching and Hoerchler ending on third.
After Jayden Mach walked to load the bases again, Union went to Isaiah Hoelscher to try and end the inning.
Anderson greeted him with a triple to right center, scoring Hoerchler, Carter Myers and runner Faolin Kreienkamp to make it 9-5.
Dylan Myers then singled to center to bring home Anderson. Union stopped the inning when Ronin Straatmann threw out Dylan Myers stealing second, but the damage was done.
After the long inning, Reed handed the ball to Anderson to close out the game and he sealed the win by keeping Union off the scoreboard.
“Anderson came into the game on the mound and did a good job of getting the last three outs,” Reed said.
Statistics
Lonsberry was Pacific’s starting pitcher and he allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out one.
Mach was next and he was the winner after going two innings, allowing one run on one hit, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Anderson allowed a walk in one inning.
Kelly pitched six innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out four and had to leave because he reached his pitch limit.
Hulsey took the loss. Over two-thirds of an inning, he allowed five runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. He struck out two.
Hoelscher got the final out, allowing one run on two hits.
Hoerchler led the Indians at the plate with four hits, including a pair of doubles.
Anderson and Racer had two hits apiece and each tripled.
Dylan Myers and Carter Myers singled.
Dylan Myers walked twice. Griffith, Carter Myers and Mach walked once.
Griffith was hit by a pitch.
Racer scored three times. Anderson had two runs. Myers, Griffith, Hoerchler and Carter Myers scored once.
Anderson and Hoerchler each had three RBIs. Dylan Myers, Racer and Carter Myers drove in one run apiece.
For Union, Matt Bray doubled while Peyton Burke, Andrew Bruner, Andy Morrow and Mason Bailey singled.
Hoelscher walked twice. Morrow, Hulsey and Evan Hall walked once.
Bray was hit by a pitch. Burke and Kelly stole bases.
Burke scored twice. Kelly, Hoelscher and Bruner each scored once.
Pacific plays this weekend in the Hollister/Logan-Rogersville Festival. Union plays in the Potosi Tournament.