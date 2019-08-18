A new face will lead the St. Clair soccer Bulldogs onto the pitch this fall.
St. Clair alumnus Casey Dildine enters his first season as the team’s coach, taking over what was a 4-22 program a year ago.
Dildine, who has been teaching at St. Clair for the past eight years, is taking the opportunity to coach for the first time.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be in this position I am in,” Dildine said. “I have always wanted to be a coach but never had the opportunity or the time. I grew up and graduated from St. Clair so it is an honor to come back to my home town and coach.”
Dildine has 19 players out for the program this year, including last year’s leading goal scorer Zach Browne, who netted nine goals with three assists for a team high of 21 points.
Also back is Collin Thacker, who won the starting goalkeeper job last season and made 167 saves.
Returners Nick Dierking and Austin Dunn each scored three goals with one assist in 2018.
The Bulldogs scored wins last season against Festus twice, Valmeyer and Belle.
“I am super excited about the season and believe we are off to a great start and things are looking up for a successful season,” Dildine said.
Ted Brinker had served as the boys soccer head coach for the past five seasons before taking a teaching position at Union this year.
The Bulldogs will open the season at home Aug. 30 against Festus.