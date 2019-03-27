Owensville high school graduate Hailey Diestelkamp picked up another major award this week.
Diestelkamp , a junior forward for Drury University, was named the NCAA Division II basketball player of the year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Monday at its awards banquet in Columbus, Ohio.
Diestelkamp averages 21 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. She has logged 112 steals, tied for second in Division II.
The WBCA also selected Diestelkamp as an NCAA Division II All-American. She was the MVP of the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Tournament.
She was a unanimous All-Great Lakes Valley Conference first-team selection.
Diestelkamp established a new Drury University rebounding record with 850 career boards this season.
Drury is 34-0 and is the top-ranked team in NCAA Division II heading into Tuesday’s national quarterfinal game against Nova Southeastern.