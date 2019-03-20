Twelve runs wasn’t enough of a lead to stop Owensville in the baseball season opener.
The Dutchmen (1-0) allowed a dozen runs in the second inning against St. Clair (0-1) in the baseball season opener Friday in Four Rivers Classic pool play. Owensville steadily chipped away at the lead to win at home, 16-15.
Owensville answered St. Clair’s 12-run outpouring with five runs in the bottom of the third inning and five more in the bottom of the fourth, cutting the lead to 12-10.
St. Clair picked up one run in the top of the fifth inning, but Owensville responded with three more runs in the bottom of the fifth and an additional two runs in the sixth, taking the lead, 15-13.
The Bulldogs tied things back up with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Bryor Bogle proved to be the hero for the Dutchmen, driving a bases loaded single back up the middle with one out to plate the game-ending run after Trey Fisher, Cody Linders and Garret West had each walked to load the bases.
“We had a tough time with the strike zone which led to a lot of walks,” St. Clair Head Coach Mitchell Lundy said. “When you walk people in baseball it leads to errors and that’s exactly what happened.”
It was an unwelcome, yet familiar outcome for the Bulldogs, who lost four games by one run last season.
St. Clair collected nine hits, all singles.
Michael Hughes and Zach Teems led the St. Clair offense with two hits apiece.
Landon Roberts, Sam Oermann, Timmy Hoffman, Cole Venable and Blaine Downey each collected one hit.
Johnny Kindel walked three times.
Dalton Thompson, Downey and Oermann each reached base on balls twice.
Roberts, Hughes, Hoffman and Teems walked once apiece.
Downey scored three runs.
Oermann, Kindel and Teems all crossed the plate twice.
Thompson, Roberts, Hoffman, Venable, Gus Land and Brady Simpson each scored one run.
Hughes collected a team high of three runs batted in.
Roberts, Kindel, Teems and Venable each picked up two RBIs.
Hoffman and Downey drove in one run apiece.
On the mound, Thompson started the game and pitched the first three innings, allowing six runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks. Thompson recorded four strikeouts.
Pitching in relief, Wes Hinson recorded one out and allowed five runs on four walks and one hit.
Downey then took over, pitching 2.1 innings and allowing five runs, three earned, on seven hits and striking out four.
Hughes took the loss, recording two outs and surrendering the winning run with four walks and one strikeout to his credit.
Javohntae Gates was the winning pitcher for the Dutchmen. He threw 4.1 innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on three walks and three hits with three strikeouts.
Bogle, Justin Gauer and Braden Smith each recorded two outs on the mound.
At the plate, Smith led Owensville with four hits, three runs scored and two RBIs.
Bogle totaled three hits in the contest, scoring three runs with two stolen bases, one walk and one RBI.
Trevor Abernathy collected two hits, both doubles and scored three runs with one walk and one RBI.
Garret West doubled and singled with three walks and one run scored.
Drew Baumbach homered in his only hit of the contest, but drew three walks, scored three runs and collected four RBIs.
Fisher and Linders both singled, walked and drove in two runs. Fisher also scored once himself.
The Bulldogs wrapped pool play for the Four Rivers Classic Monday at home against Rolla. The final round of the tournament is scheduled to be played Saturday.