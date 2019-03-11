Heading into Tuesday’s Class 4 sectional girls basketball game in Troy, the St. Francis Borgia Regional Lady Knights knew they faced an epic struggle against two-time defending state champion Incarnate Word Academy.
The prediction came true as the Red Knights (27-2) raced past Borgia (12-15), 73-24.
Incarnate Word moved to a Saturday quarterfinal against Parkway North while the Lady Knights reflected on the season.
“They’re such a talented team,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “They’re so deep and so physical. We knew it was going to be a tough game and we were going to have to play perfectly. They have so many weapons that it’s hard to find in a crack in the system there.”
While the score was overwhelmingly in favor of Incarnate Word, Borgia did have some positives.
Senior guard Grace Gettemeier netted 11 points and surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone about three minutes into the third quarter.
“That was a positive experience that Grace got her 1,000th point,” Houlihan said. “We knew it was going to be hard for her to get eight points against Incarnate Word. She was determined to make sure that got done tonight.”
Gettemeier led Borgia with 11 points and added two rebounds, two steals and one assist. She had Borgia’s only three-point basket.
Gettemeier’s three put the Lady Knights on the scoreboard after Incarnate Word netted the first 20 points of the game. It was 22-5 after one quarter.
“At that time, we were just trying to get shots up,” Houlihan said. “We were able to get to the free-throw line, but we weren’t able to get anything going there, either.”
At the half, Incarnate Word Academy led 45-15 and it was 63-23 through three quarters.
“I really liked the way we played in the second half,” Houlihan said. “I think we showed a little more fight. At times, we were just overwhelmed by this team.”
Sophomore Avery Lackey was next with six points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.
Senior Lynnae Grus had four points and three rebounds.
Freshman Kaitlyn Patke scored two points, from the free-throw line, with four rebounds and one steal.
As a team, Borgia struggled from the stripe, hitting three of 14 attempts.
Senior Dani Kimminau added the final point and also had two rebounds and one assist.
Sophomore Mya Hillermann posted one rebound. Junior Julia Struckhoff pulled down three rebounds with one assist.
The game was the final one for Gettemeier, Grus, Kimminau, Josie Lindemann and Anya Castelli. Castelli did not play due to injury.
“Our seniors have done a great job for us all season long,” Houlihan said. “Grace has been our scoring leader. Josie Lindemann is the heart of our team and makes everything feel OK. Lynnae came in and gave us great minutes tonight. Anya Castelli would have helped but she’s still been sidelined with the ankle injury. Dani Kimminau has been a consistent player for the last four years. We’re definitely going to miss the talent they brought us.”
Incarnate Word came into the game as advertised. Four players reached double digits in scoring.
Marisa Warren, a senior guard, ran the team like a fine-tuned performance car, netting 15 points while dishing out seven assists with two blocked shots, two rebounds and two steals.
Senior Sam Eaker also scored 15 points in a reserve role. She added four rebounds.
Senior Kiki Britzmann netted 12 points with 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal.
Junior Kate Rolfes netted 10 points with four rebounds and four steals. She hit two of the three Incarnate Word three-point baskets.
Senior Rickie Woltman scored seven points with four rebounds, two blocked shots, two steals and one assist.
Senior Drew Kell scored five points with one rebound.
Sophomore Ellie Vazzana had four points, two blocked shots and a rebound.
Freshmen Jaiden Bryant and Saniah Tyler each scored two points. Bryant also had a rebound. Tyler added three steals and a rebound.
Senior Alli Frederking posted one point with two steals and a rebound.
Incarnate Word went 8-10 from the free-throw line.