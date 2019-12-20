Totaling one individual champion and eight placewinners, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs finished second at the Union girls wrestling tournament.
St. Clair tallied 191 points during the two-day tournament Friday and Saturday. Only Northwest scored more, taking first with 305 points.
Other varsity team scores included Marshfield (177), Ste. Genevieve (131), Branson (127), Webster Groves (114), Union (106), St. James (100), Battle (86), Camdenton (73), Cape Central (70), Fox (55), Springfield Central (37), Potosi (17) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (11).
Emma Davis was the top wrestler at 120 pounds, winning all five of her matches by pin. Davis defeated, in order, Bailey Matthews (Camdenton, 1:10), Faith Ballard (Northwest, 1:22), Kylee Mobley (Union, 1:59), Tory Davis (Branson, 2:00) and Aine Callahan (Borgia, 1:06).
“Emma is in her second year of wrestling and her wins this weekend demonstrate that she is picking up the skills necessary to compete at the highest levels,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Her final match was especially great to see as she finished her day off with a win by fall, her fifth of five matches. Sweeping a tournament as tough as this with all wins by pin is a great sign for things to come from Emma.”
Cassidy Shoemate (110) and Makayla Johnson (135) both finished second in their divisions.
Mackenzie Turner (235) finished the tournament in third place. Lily Vernon (115) and Elexis Wohlgemuth (152) each placed fourth. Emma Barrett (130) finished fifth and Hannah Thacker (125) placed sixth.
Shoemate received a bye into the semifinals and pinned Rozalyn Richerson (Marshfield, 1:36). Jillian Ems (Northwest) pinned Shoemate in the championship match.
Johnson pinned both Jazmine Schwark (Branson, 0:41) and Rylee Wilson (Marshfield, 5:29) to reach the championship match. Lily Shaffrey (Northwest) won the title with a pin in the second period.
Turner pinned Maddison Welker (Northwest, 5:43) and Faith Spicer (Fox, 0:16) with a 7-0 decision loss against Leanna Merrell (Mashfield) in between. Turner pinned Welker a second time in the third match in 52 seconds.
Vernon pinned Alba Castro (Ste. Genevieve, 3:54) in the quarterfinals before Taylor Mustain (Camdenton) pinned her in the semifinals.
Vernon won in the consolation semifinals against Svea Pierson (Branson) by pin in 3:29.
Madison Bellinger (Northwest) defeated Vernon in the third-place match.
Wohlgemuth went 2-2 with wins by pin against Kimberly McBride (0:55) and Raven Olivia-Martinez (Battle, 1:06) and losses to Hannah Jansen (Webster Groves) and Taylor Accardi (Northwest).
Barrett was pinned by Genevieve Nickelson (Ste. Genevieve) and Kira Nichols (Battle) before pinning Avonlea Bergthold (Marshfield) in 44 seconds in the fifth-place match.
Thacker won her first two matches, pinning Macy Moyers (Fox, 1:41) and Mahallie Skaggs (Potosi, 0:57). She finished the tournament with three consecutive loses, lastly against Isabel Basier in the fifth-place match.
Kaitlyn Janson (142) went 2-2 at the tournament, first pinning Marianne Cartright (Branson) in 44 seconds and finishing the tournament with a win the seventh-place match against Mikala Saler-Becker (Union) by pin in 1:13.
Berlyn Wohlgemuth went 0-2 in the 187-pound division.
St. Clair fielded one additional wrestler at 135 pounds along with Johnson. Gabby Marler went 0-3, ending with a loss by pin against Branson’s Schwark in the seventh-place match.